School Assembly News Headlines (September 14): National, International, Business And Sports Updates

A fresh morning brings important updates from India and around the world. These stories reflect changes in governance, global affairs, economy, education, and sports. Staying informed not only builds knowledge but also helps us understand the world better. Here are today's key headlines for your school assembly.

National News

• PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 18,530 crore in Assam

• Deccan Traps, Mahabaleshwar among 7 new sites added to UNESCO's tentative heritage list for India

• Supreme Court directs university vice-chancellor to record harassment case in resume

• Wireless sets reintroduced for security on the Mata Vaishno Devi route in J&K

International News

• Zohran Mamdani warns he will arrest Netanyahu in New York if elected

• Donald Trump threatens 50–100% tariffs on China, urges NATO to stop importing Russian oil

• Over 1,000 wasp stings kill two children in China; beekeeper faces charges

• NASA removes Chinese nationals over espionage concerns

Business News

• Indian envoy discusses trade partnerships with US lawmakers

• Hindustan Unilever reduces product prices ahead of GST changes

• Myntra reports multifold profit growth, reaches Rs 548 crore in FY25

Sports News

• Gautam Gambhir intervenes as boycott debate surfaces in Indian dressing room ahead of Pakistan clash

• Atlético Madrid secure first La Liga victory by beating Villarreal

• PSG begin their title defence as Champions League kicks off

• Lakshya Sen and doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy–Chirag Shetty reach Hong Kong Open final