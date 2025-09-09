School Assembly News Headlines (September 09): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (September 09): Good morning, students! Let's begin the day by catching up on the latest developments shaping India and the world. From key political updates and judicial rulings to global diplomacy, business moves, and sports highlights, here are today's top stories.

National News (September 09)

Vice Presidential Poll: Voting Begins At 10 AM In BJP vs INDIA Contest

Supreme Court Directs EC To Accept Aadhaar As Voter ID Proof

SC Notice On Plea Seeking SIR In States Headed For 2026 Elections

Ahead Of Elections, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Hikes Anganwadi Staff Honorarium

PM Modi To Review Military Preparedness After 'Operation Sindoor'

UP Assembly Reinstates NDA's Lone Muslim MLA Abbas Ansari

'50% Tariff Unfair': Chinese Envoy Xu Feihong Says China Keen On

More Indian Investments

International News (September 09)

Nepal Lifts Social Media Ban After 19 Killed In Gen Z Protests

Israel Warns Hamas: 'Mighty Hurricane' To Hit Gaza If Attacks Persist

Spain Bans Israel-Bound Arms Shipments; Tel Aviv Calls Move Anti-Semitic

US Supreme Court Backs Trump On Aggressive Immigration Raids In California

Business News (September 09)

Amazon Expects Festive Sales Surge As GST Slab Changes Make Products Cheaper

Sports News (September 09)

Team India Concern: Skipper Rohit Sharma Visits Hospital Ahead Of Series

India Beat Oman On Penalties To Secure Third Place In CAFA Nations Cup

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen To Lead India At Hong Kong Open 2025

Education News (September 09)