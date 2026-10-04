School Assembly News Headlines (October 4): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines October 4: Morning assemblies are not just a gathering for prayer and discipline, but also a time to stay connected with the world around us. Listening to the news every day helps us remain informed, develop awareness of important issues, and gain confidence in sharing knowledge. It strengthens our understanding of society, inspires meaningful discussions, and prepares us to become responsible citizens of the future. With that spirit, here are today's top headlines.

Top National News

'Strikes At Heart Of Constitution': Top Court Judge On Mass Deletion Of Voters

AISA Claims Neha Bora Detained During Protest, Released Without Phone, Bag

Uniform Civil Code, Love Jihad: Suvendu Adhikari Outlines Bengal's Coming Projects

Mad Sandhu Murder Was Planned, Shooters Chased Him Before Attack: Cops

Bihar Man Arrested In Guwahati Over Pakistan Intelligence Links

'Threat In Cockpit Now': Aviation Expert's Key Suggestion After Flydubai Attack

"What's Bothering You": Vijay Hits Back Over MK Stalin's "Shooting" Remark

Lucknow Man Electrocutes Drinking Partner To Steal Rs 2,250 From His Pocket

'Viksit Bharat Very Much In Realm Of Realisation': Shaktikanta Das

'It Didn't Break': BJP Runs Nandigram Bypoll Campaign On Mamata Banerjee's Leg Injury Of 2021

Top International News

Dubai's Crown Prince Hamdan Meets flydubai Hero Smit Machchhar In Hospital

Meet Beni Rae Harmony, White House's Assistant Press Secretary

Video: Plumes Of Smoke, Fire Emerge From Aramco Facility Near Riyadh

North Korea Tests AI-Enabled Ballistic Missile That Can 'Change Flight Orbit'

Hindu Temple Vandalised With Bricks In US, Devotees Were Present Inside

flydubai Co-Pilot Attacked Pilot With Crash Axe In 'Terrorist Attack': UAE

How An AI-Generated Intelligence Report Almost Triggered US-China War

Born In UAE, Then 'Mysterious' Syria Chapter: Details Of flydubai Copilot

Trump Names National Intelligence Chief Jay Clayton As Head Of New AI Task Force

White House AI Task Force Will Prevent 'Overregulation': Report

Top Sports News

Fresh Injury Setback For India, Star Duo's Return Delayed Ahead Of NZ Tour

Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Gets Big Leadership Role After India U19 Heroics

"Didn't Get It On A Platter": Samson's Bold Take After Asiad 2026 Win Over Pak

Battling Novak Djokovic Stuns Top Seed Alexander Zverev At China Open

All India Football Federation Elections On December 20

Aman, Sujeet Lead India's Best Asian Games Wrestling Campaign Since 1962

IFA Shield Semis: 2 Penalties Saved, Mohun Bagan Win Dramatic Shootout To Reach Final

Beed's Cricket Revolution: Three Local Talents Named In Maharashtra Ranji Squad

Rishabh Pant Reveals Secret To Victory As Rest Of India Win Irani Cup

KL Rahul Opens Up On India's 2027 WC Blueprint After Record-Breaking Knock

Top Education News

World Teachers' Day 2026: Why Do Students Remember Some Teachers For Life?

Punjab Court Clerk Recruitment 2026: 1,270 Post Announced, Check Details

NMC Eligibility Certificate 2026: Application Window Reopens, Check Details

Government Jobs 2026: Apply Soon For SBI, UPSC, CRPF, RRB Posts

Rohini Gurjar Restarts Studies After 15 Years, Then Ranks 2nd In RAS