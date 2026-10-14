School Assembly News Headlines (October 15): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (October 15)
School Assembly News Headlines (October 15): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.
Top National News
- Video: Bikes Skid As Painted Kolkata Flyover After Beautification Drive Turns It Slippery
- Centre Approves 60.72% Stake Sale In IDBI Bank To Fairfax For Rs 52,878 Crore
- In Meerut Blue Drum Murder, Judge Cites The Gita While Awarding Death Sentence
- 590 Days After Blue Drum Was Sealed, Meerut Murder Ends In Death Sentences
- 13 Arrested In Manipur For Sharing, Monetising Sexual Content On Telegram
- Chaos At Gujarat Resort Over Objection To 'Aslam Band' At Navratri Event
- Opinion | Lured By Salaries, Fed To War: How India's Jobless Youth Have Become Canon Fodder
- "Why Are You Ruining The Country?": CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Heckled At Airport
- Punjab Cop On Anti-Trafficking Duty Arrested With Heroin Worth Rs 40 Crore
- 78 Days' Salary As Festive Bonus For 11.4 Lakh Railway Employees
Top International News
- Netanyahu Wants To Join Saudi's War On Houthis, But Crown Prince Says 'No'
- In Bizarre AI Video, Trump Plays With Tiger That Killed UK Man
- To Strike Or Not To Strike: Inside Trump, Netanyahu's Iran War Dilemma
- Trump Fires Greece Ambassador Over Misconduct Allegations
- Saudi-Led Coalition Strikes Yemen Oil Site, Videos Show Thick Cloud Of Smoke
- Duane Davis Jailed For 40 Years Over Rapper Tupac Shakur's Murder
- Saudi National Arrested For Planting Recording Device At OpenAI Office
- Pope Leo Has Cancerous Growth Removed In Lung Operation
- US Man Buys Box At Estate Sale, Discovers World War II-Era Grenades Inside
- Exclusive: Canada Minister Shares Plan To Double Non-US Trade, India's Role
Top Sports News
- Exclusive: Canada Minister Shares Plan To Double Non-US Trade, India's Role
- PM Narendra Modi To Honour India's Asian Games Stars In Delhi On October 15
- Shreyas Iyer And Co Served Huge Warning By Ex-India Star Ahead Of 4th T20I
- 4th T20I LIVE: Focus On Sooryavanshi As Iyer And Co. Aim To Seal Series vs WI
- T Natarajan Returns Home: Sunrisers Hyderabad Pull Off Big Trade Deal With DC
- Why WWE Superstars Reportedly Hesitate To Work With Oba Femi And Gunther
- Tiedyez Tells Poseidon His Bank Account Went To 0 After Girlfriend Logged In
- Sindhu, Lakshya Make 1st Round Exits; Srikanth, Tanvi Advance In Denmark Open
- "Nothing Comes Easy": Swiatek Opens Up After Reaching Wuhan Open Third Round
- Barcelona And Arsenal Win In Champions League, Misery For Bayern And United
Top Education News
- IIM Ahmedabad Launches Blended MBA In Business Analytics And AI
- Afghan Educationist Donates Rs 23 Crore For Women's Scholarships At Oxford
- GATE 2027 Application Correction Window Opens Today, Check Steps
- UP Police Constable Final Result 2026 Out: Check Merit List, Cut Off
- Xavier's Summer Internship 2026: Average Stipend Rs 1.75 Lakh Per Month
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