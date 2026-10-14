School Assembly News Headlines (October 15): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (October 15): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National News

Video: Bikes Skid As Painted Kolkata Flyover After Beautification Drive Turns It Slippery

Centre Approves 60.72% Stake Sale In IDBI Bank To Fairfax For Rs 52,878 Crore

In Meerut Blue Drum Murder, Judge Cites The Gita While Awarding Death Sentence

590 Days After Blue Drum Was Sealed, Meerut Murder Ends In Death Sentences

13 Arrested In Manipur For Sharing, Monetising Sexual Content On Telegram

Chaos At Gujarat Resort Over Objection To 'Aslam Band' At Navratri Event

Opinion | Lured By Salaries, Fed To War: How India's Jobless Youth Have Become Canon Fodder

"Why Are You Ruining The Country?": CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Heckled At Airport

Punjab Cop On Anti-Trafficking Duty Arrested With Heroin Worth Rs 40 Crore

78 Days' Salary As Festive Bonus For 11.4 Lakh Railway Employees

Top International News

Netanyahu Wants To Join Saudi's War On Houthis, But Crown Prince Says 'No'

In Bizarre AI Video, Trump Plays With Tiger That Killed UK Man

To Strike Or Not To Strike: Inside Trump, Netanyahu's Iran War Dilemma

Trump Fires Greece Ambassador Over Misconduct Allegations

Saudi-Led Coalition Strikes Yemen Oil Site, Videos Show Thick Cloud Of Smoke

Duane Davis Jailed For 40 Years Over Rapper Tupac Shakur's Murder

Saudi National Arrested For Planting Recording Device At OpenAI Office

Pope Leo Has Cancerous Growth Removed In Lung Operation

US Man Buys Box At Estate Sale, Discovers World War II-Era Grenades Inside

Exclusive: Canada Minister Shares Plan To Double Non-US Trade, India's Role

Top Sports News

Exclusive: Canada Minister Shares Plan To Double Non-US Trade, India's Role

PM Narendra Modi To Honour India's Asian Games Stars In Delhi On October 15

Shreyas Iyer And Co Served Huge Warning By Ex-India Star Ahead Of 4th T20I

4th T20I LIVE: Focus On Sooryavanshi As Iyer And Co. Aim To Seal Series vs WI

T Natarajan Returns Home: Sunrisers Hyderabad Pull Off Big Trade Deal With DC

Why WWE Superstars Reportedly Hesitate To Work With Oba Femi And Gunther

Tiedyez Tells Poseidon His Bank Account Went To 0 After Girlfriend Logged In

Sindhu, Lakshya Make 1st Round Exits; Srikanth, Tanvi Advance In Denmark Open

"Nothing Comes Easy": Swiatek Opens Up After Reaching Wuhan Open Third Round

Barcelona And Arsenal Win In Champions League, Misery For Bayern And United

Top Education News