School Assembly News Headlines (Oct 29): Top National, World, Sports, Education Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (Oct 29, 2025): Staying informed about key national, international, sports, business, and education developments helps students stay aware of important updates. Here are the top stories they should know today.

Top National News

Cabinet Clears Guidelines For 8th Pay Panel, To Benefit 50 Lakh Staff

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the guidelines for the 8th Central Pay Commission, which is expected to benefit 50 lakh central government employees and 69 lakh pensioners. It will also have an impact on the salaries of state government employees. The Commission will submit its final report within 18 months.

Cyclone Montha Hits Andhra Coast With 100 kmph Winds

Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha has made landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. The name Montha means a fragrant flower in Thai.

MK Stalin Trains DMK Cadres To 'Protect Voters' During Electoral Roll Drive

Following the Election Commission's announcement of a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in 12 states, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin held a workshop to train party workers in preventing removal of genuine voters.

BJP Leader Shot Dead In Madhya Pradesh; Accused's Father Dies By Suicide

A BJP leader was shot dead while riding a motorcycle in Katni district on Tuesday. The father of one of the alleged shooters later died by suicide after learning of his son's suspected involvement.

Top International News

Netanyahu Orders 'Immediate, Forceful' Strikes In Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed fresh strikes on Gaza, accusing Hamas of violating the ceasefire.

Pak-Afghan Talks Collapse Amid US Drone Dispute In Istanbul



Peace talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban in Istanbul have broken down, straining ties between the neighbours and surprising mediators from Qatar and Turkey.

Ex-US Contractor Accused Of Selling Secrets To Russia For $1.3 Million

US prosecutors have charged a former executive of a cyber intelligence contractor with selling classified information to a Russian buyer.

Top Sports News

Ex-Pak Captain Rizwan Refuses To Sign PCB Central Contract: Report

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has declined to sign the new central contract after being placed in category B, sources said.

Chris Broad Claims 'Political Influence' Shielded India From Match Penalties

Former ICC match referee Chris Broad has alleged he was urged to be "lenient" on the Indian team led by Sourav Ganguly to avoid a slow over-rate fine.

Smriti Mandhana Extends Lead As No.1 ODI Batter With Career-Best Rating

India opener Smriti Mandhana has strengthened her position atop the women's ODI batting rankings following stellar performances against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Messi Says He Wants To Play In 2026 World Cup, Decision Depends On Fitness

Argentina star Lionel Messi, 38, says he hopes to feature in the 2026 FIFA World Cup but will judge his availability based on his physical condition.

Education and Jobs

Australia Caps Foreign Students: What It Means For Indian Aspirants

Australia has instructed universities to ensure domestic students remain over 50 percent of total enrolments as international admissions surge.

NCERT Offers Free Class 12 Physics Courses On SWAYAM

NCERT is providing free online Physics modules for Class 12 through SWAYAM to improve access to high-quality learning resources.

SBI Opens Applications For Specialist Cadre Officers

The State Bank of India has announced 103 vacancies in eight Specialist Cadre Officer roles. Online applications are open from October 27 to November 17.