School Assembly News Headlines (November 20): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events.

New Delhi:

School Assembly News Headlines Today (November 20): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today."

Top National News - November 20

  • Exclusive - RJD Comeback Not Possible Until 'Jungle Raj' Issue Is There: Prashant Kishor
  • All About Anmol Bishnoi, Accused In Baba Siddique, Sidhu Moosewala Murders
  • Al Falah Chief 'Dishonestly' Made Rs 415 Crore From Students: Probe Agency
  • Pak Politician's "We Will Hit You..." Message, Days After Red Fort Blast
  • 'My Ideal': Priyanka Gandhi Remembers Indira Gandhi On Birth Anniversary
  • Suicide Bomber Umar Nabi's Propaganda Video Removed From All Meta Platforms
  • Bengal Poll Officer Allegedly Dies By Suicide; Work Pressure, Says Family
  • 2 'Tala-Chaabi' Gang Members Arrested In Delhi In Rs 1.5 Crore Burglary Case
  • Who Was Tech Shankar, Maoist Leader And IED Expert Killed In Security Op
  • 'Catalyst To Boost Trade': India Opens 2 Consulates In Russia

Top Sports News - November 20

  • Gill Ruled Out Of India vs SA 2nd Test, This Youngster Will Replace Skipper
  • Nikhat Zareen Leads India's Record Finals Charge At World Boxing Cup
  • Why Is Sarfaraz Khan Not Being Roped In To Replace Injured Shubman Gill? Report Claims, 'Lack Of Trust'
  • PCB And PSL In Massive Trouble As Multan Sultans Owner Threatens Legal Action Over Continuous "Ghosting"
  • Eight Matches Into Test Captaincy, 'Far From Fit' Shubman Gill Desperate To Play vs South Africa: Report

Top World News - November 20

  • 'Contribution Of Immigrants Phenomenal': Sundar Pichai On H-1B Visa Crackdown
  • 'Can't Rule Out War With India': Pak Minister Says Country On 'Full Alert'
  • 8-Month Pregnant Indian Woman, Out On Walk, Killed In BMW Crash In Australia
  • Indian Woman, Son Killed In US In 2017. How Laptop Led To Killer Years Later
  • Close Yunus Aide Arrives In India Days After Sheikh Hasina's Death Sentence

Top Business News - November 20

  • Signodrive To Deploy 4,000 Gensol EVs Across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru
  • Bank Of Baroda Inks Pact With SIDBI To Boost Credit Flow To Small Biz
  • Orkla India Bets On Eastern's Brand Strength To Fuel Export Growth, Says CEO Sanjay Sharma
  • VW Pares India EV Development Costs Amid Hunt for A Partner
  • Microsoft, Nvidia To Invest Up To $15 Billion In Anthropic
