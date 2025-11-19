School Assembly News Headlines (November 20): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (November 20): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today."

Top National News - November 20

Exclusive - RJD Comeback Not Possible Until 'Jungle Raj' Issue Is There: Prashant Kishor

All About Anmol Bishnoi, Accused In Baba Siddique, Sidhu Moosewala Murders

Al Falah Chief 'Dishonestly' Made Rs 415 Crore From Students: Probe Agency

Pak Politician's "We Will Hit You..." Message, Days After Red Fort Blast

'My Ideal': Priyanka Gandhi Remembers Indira Gandhi On Birth Anniversary

Suicide Bomber Umar Nabi's Propaganda Video Removed From All Meta Platforms

Bengal Poll Officer Allegedly Dies By Suicide; Work Pressure, Says Family

2 'Tala-Chaabi' Gang Members Arrested In Delhi In Rs 1.5 Crore Burglary Case

Who Was Tech Shankar, Maoist Leader And IED Expert Killed In Security Op

'Catalyst To Boost Trade': India Opens 2 Consulates In Russia

Top Sports News - November 20

Gill Ruled Out Of India vs SA 2nd Test, This Youngster Will Replace Skipper

Nikhat Zareen Leads India's Record Finals Charge At World Boxing Cup

Why Is Sarfaraz Khan Not Being Roped In To Replace Injured Shubman Gill? Report Claims, 'Lack Of Trust'

PCB And PSL In Massive Trouble As Multan Sultans Owner Threatens Legal Action Over Continuous "Ghosting"

Eight Matches Into Test Captaincy, 'Far From Fit' Shubman Gill Desperate To Play vs South Africa: Report

Top World News - November 20

'Contribution Of Immigrants Phenomenal': Sundar Pichai On H-1B Visa Crackdown

'Can't Rule Out War With India': Pak Minister Says Country On 'Full Alert'

8-Month Pregnant Indian Woman, Out On Walk, Killed In BMW Crash In Australia

Indian Woman, Son Killed In US In 2017. How Laptop Led To Killer Years Later

Close Yunus Aide Arrives In India Days After Sheikh Hasina's Death Sentence

Top Business News - November 20