School Assembly News Headlines (November 20): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Microsoft, Nvidia To Invest Up To $15 Billion In Anthropic
School Assembly News Headlines Today (November 20): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today."
Top National News - November 20
- Exclusive - RJD Comeback Not Possible Until 'Jungle Raj' Issue Is There: Prashant Kishor
- All About Anmol Bishnoi, Accused In Baba Siddique, Sidhu Moosewala Murders
- Al Falah Chief 'Dishonestly' Made Rs 415 Crore From Students: Probe Agency
- Pak Politician's "We Will Hit You..." Message, Days After Red Fort Blast
- 'My Ideal': Priyanka Gandhi Remembers Indira Gandhi On Birth Anniversary
- Suicide Bomber Umar Nabi's Propaganda Video Removed From All Meta Platforms
- Bengal Poll Officer Allegedly Dies By Suicide; Work Pressure, Says Family
- 2 'Tala-Chaabi' Gang Members Arrested In Delhi In Rs 1.5 Crore Burglary Case
- Who Was Tech Shankar, Maoist Leader And IED Expert Killed In Security Op
- 'Catalyst To Boost Trade': India Opens 2 Consulates In Russia
Top Sports News - November 20
- Gill Ruled Out Of India vs SA 2nd Test, This Youngster Will Replace Skipper
- Nikhat Zareen Leads India's Record Finals Charge At World Boxing Cup
- Why Is Sarfaraz Khan Not Being Roped In To Replace Injured Shubman Gill? Report Claims, 'Lack Of Trust'
- PCB And PSL In Massive Trouble As Multan Sultans Owner Threatens Legal Action Over Continuous "Ghosting"
- Eight Matches Into Test Captaincy, 'Far From Fit' Shubman Gill Desperate To Play vs South Africa: Report
Top World News - November 20
- 'Contribution Of Immigrants Phenomenal': Sundar Pichai On H-1B Visa Crackdown
- 'Can't Rule Out War With India': Pak Minister Says Country On 'Full Alert'
- 8-Month Pregnant Indian Woman, Out On Walk, Killed In BMW Crash In Australia
- Indian Woman, Son Killed In US In 2017. How Laptop Led To Killer Years Later
- Close Yunus Aide Arrives In India Days After Sheikh Hasina's Death Sentence
Top Business News - November 20
- Signodrive To Deploy 4,000 Gensol EVs Across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru
- Bank Of Baroda Inks Pact With SIDBI To Boost Credit Flow To Small Biz
- Orkla India Bets On Eastern's Brand Strength To Fuel Export Growth, Says CEO Sanjay Sharma
- VW Pares India EV Development Costs Amid Hunt for A Partner
- Microsoft, Nvidia To Invest Up To $15 Billion In Anthropic