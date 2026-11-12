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School Assembly Headlines (November 13): Top National, International News

Today's News Bulletin: From national affairs and economic developments to international diplomacy and environmental concerns.

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School Assembly Headlines (November 13): Top National, International News
Today's headlines cover topics shaping conversations in India and around the world.
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School Assembly News Headlines (November 13): From national affairs and economic developments to international diplomacy and environmental concerns, explore the headlines shaping conversations in India and around the world. 

Top National News

  • PM Modi To Attend ASEAN-India Summit In Philippines From November 16 To 18
  • Inflation At 2-Year High In October, Breaches RBI's Upper Limit
  • India, Canada Discuss Free Trade Pact Aimed At Boosting Bilateral Commerce
  • "Work On Success Stories" Of Country: PM Modi To Indian Media At Diwali Milan
  • Fresh Snowfall Covers Kashmir's Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Zozilla In White Blanket
  • Akhilesh Yadav's Uncle Meets Azam Khan In Jail, Alleges He's "Being Harassed"
  • Asaduddin Owaisi Seals Chandrashekhar Azad Tie-Up, Chief Minister Face
  • BJP Slams Congress After Manipur MP Accused Of Sexual Harassment Gets Key Campaign Roles
  • Narasimha Rao's Grandson Slams Sonia Gandhi For Omitting Ex-PM In Memoir
  • Man Offered Bomb As Rasgulla, He Dies After Biting Into It
  • Armed With Smog Guns, Upscale Gurugram Societies Fight Toxic Air On Their Own
  • "She Has The Right To Tell Her Story": Priyanka Gandhi On Sonia Gandhi's Memoir
  • 'Sam Bhai' Pitroda Gets Diwali Wish From His 'Gujarati Friend' PM Modi
  • Anna Hazare Rejects Sonia Gandhi's Claim That BJP Supported His Agitation
  • Wanted 'Shoot-And-Scoot' Lashkar Terrorist Likely Behind Attack On CRPF In Kashmir
  • Former West Bengal Minister Ujjal Biswas Dies At 72

Top International News

  • Jensen Huang Sacked As Nvidia CEO Amid 'China Spy' Affair Scandal
  • Brooklyn Building Collapse: 8 Dead In New York, Pregnant Woman Rescued From Rubble
  • Trump And Netanyahu Get Into "Shouting Match From Hell" Over Iran War: Report
  • 4 Killed, Several Injured In Israeli Airstrikes In Gaza
  • Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Was Introduced To Alleged Chinese Spy By Her Husband: Report
  • US Fabricating 'Spy' Narratives To Impose Technology Blockade: China
  • Scott Colom Wins Mississippi, Becomes State's 1st Black Senator Since 1874
  • "An Honour": Elon Musk On Hiring Jensen Huang As His Future At Nvidia Hangs In Limbo
  • "Fossil Fuels Must Go The Way Of Dinosaurs": UN Chief At COP31
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