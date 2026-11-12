School Assembly Headlines (November 13): Top National, International News

School Assembly News Headlines (November 13): From national affairs and economic developments to international diplomacy and environmental concerns, explore the headlines shaping conversations in India and around the world.

Top National News

PM Modi To Attend ASEAN-India Summit In Philippines From November 16 To 18

Inflation At 2-Year High In October, Breaches RBI's Upper Limit

India, Canada Discuss Free Trade Pact Aimed At Boosting Bilateral Commerce

"Work On Success Stories" Of Country: PM Modi To Indian Media At Diwali Milan

Fresh Snowfall Covers Kashmir's Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Zozilla In White Blanket

Akhilesh Yadav's Uncle Meets Azam Khan In Jail, Alleges He's "Being Harassed"

Asaduddin Owaisi Seals Chandrashekhar Azad Tie-Up, Chief Minister Face

BJP Slams Congress After Manipur MP Accused Of Sexual Harassment Gets Key Campaign Roles

Narasimha Rao's Grandson Slams Sonia Gandhi For Omitting Ex-PM In Memoir

Man Offered Bomb As Rasgulla, He Dies After Biting Into It

Armed With Smog Guns, Upscale Gurugram Societies Fight Toxic Air On Their Own

"She Has The Right To Tell Her Story": Priyanka Gandhi On Sonia Gandhi's Memoir

'Sam Bhai' Pitroda Gets Diwali Wish From His 'Gujarati Friend' PM Modi

Anna Hazare Rejects Sonia Gandhi's Claim That BJP Supported His Agitation

Wanted 'Shoot-And-Scoot' Lashkar Terrorist Likely Behind Attack On CRPF In Kashmir

Former West Bengal Minister Ujjal Biswas Dies At 72

Top International News

Jensen Huang Sacked As Nvidia CEO Amid 'China Spy' Affair Scandal

Brooklyn Building Collapse: 8 Dead In New York, Pregnant Woman Rescued From Rubble

Trump And Netanyahu Get Into "Shouting Match From Hell" Over Iran War: Report

4 Killed, Several Injured In Israeli Airstrikes In Gaza

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Was Introduced To Alleged Chinese Spy By Her Husband: Report

US Fabricating 'Spy' Narratives To Impose Technology Blockade: China

Scott Colom Wins Mississippi, Becomes State's 1st Black Senator Since 1874

"An Honour": Elon Musk On Hiring Jensen Huang As His Future At Nvidia Hangs In Limbo

"Fossil Fuels Must Go The Way Of Dinosaurs": UN Chief At COP31