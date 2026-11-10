School Assembly News Headlines (November 11): Top National, International News

Satellite images show dense smog over northern India two days after Diwali.
School Assembly News Headlines (November 11): From thick post-Diwali smog over northern India to political debates, rescue operations, and global tensions involving the US and Iran, today's headlines offer students a quick look at the events shaping India and the world.
Top National News
- Satellite Images Capture Thick Smog Over Northern India 2 Days After Diwali
- "No One Could Contest His Experience": Sonia Gandhi On Picking Manmohan Singh As PM
- Meghalaya Urges Centre To Compensate Landowners Along Bangladesh Border
- Renowned Social Activist Sanjit "Bunker" Roy Dies At 81
- Sonia Gandhi Gets Her Adviser Ahmed Patel's Death Year Wrong In Memoir
- Russian Paraglider Gets Stuck In High-Tension Wires In Himachal, Rescued After 3-Hour Operation
- Chennai Air Quality Turns 'Very Poor' As AQI Crosses 300 On Diwali
- Drones, Guns, Heroin And A Pak Link: Cross-Border Racket Busted In Punjab
- TVK MLA Accused Of Sending Obscene Texts To Collector. Party Assures Probe
- Delhi's Post-Diwali Toxic Haze Leads To 44% Delay In Flight Departures
- 'Crime To Be Ambitious?' Pranab Mukherjee's Daughter Hits Back At Sonia Gandhi
Top International News
- US Withdraws Military Aircraft From UK Air Base Over Iranian Threat: Report
- Republican Launches Impeachment Against US Defence Chief Over Iran War
- Netanyahu Calls Trump "Every Day" To Push Him To Renew Iran Strikes: Report
- "Sick Guy": Trump Slams Republican Colleague Over 'Impeach Hegseth' Call
- Facing Impeachment, Pete Hegseth Makes A "Punish Own Warriors" Remark
- Ohio State Suspends Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity After Viral Video Shows Two Men Engulfed In Flames
- California Rejects Proposed One-Time 5% Tax For Billionaires
- US Supreme Court Allows Trump To Resume Border Wall Construction In Texas
- Qatar, Saudi Want Peaceful Iran Deal, US Ready For Strikes If Needed: Trump
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