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School Assembly News Headlines (November 11): Top National, International News

Today's News Bulletin: From thick post-Diwali smog over northern India to political debates, rescue operations, and global tensions involving the US and Iran.

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School Assembly News Headlines (November 11): Top National, International News
Satellite images show dense smog over northern India two days after Diwali.
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School Assembly News Headlines (November 11): From thick post-Diwali smog over northern India to political debates, rescue operations, and global tensions involving the US and Iran, today's headlines offer students a quick look at the events shaping India and the world. 

Top National News

  • Satellite Images Capture Thick Smog Over Northern India 2 Days After Diwali
  • "No One Could Contest His Experience": Sonia Gandhi On Picking Manmohan Singh As PM
  • Meghalaya Urges Centre To Compensate Landowners Along Bangladesh Border
  • Renowned Social Activist Sanjit "Bunker" Roy Dies At 81
  • Sonia Gandhi Gets Her Adviser Ahmed Patel's Death Year Wrong In Memoir
  • Russian Paraglider Gets Stuck In High-Tension Wires In Himachal, Rescued After 3-Hour Operation
  • Chennai Air Quality Turns 'Very Poor' As AQI Crosses 300 On Diwali
  • Drones, Guns, Heroin And A Pak Link: Cross-Border Racket Busted In Punjab
  • TVK MLA Accused Of Sending Obscene Texts To Collector. Party Assures Probe
  • Delhi's Post-Diwali Toxic Haze Leads To 44% Delay In Flight Departures
  • 'Crime To Be Ambitious?' Pranab Mukherjee's Daughter Hits Back At Sonia Gandhi

Top International News

  • US Withdraws Military Aircraft From UK Air Base Over Iranian Threat: Report
  • Republican Launches Impeachment Against US Defence Chief Over Iran War
  • Netanyahu Calls Trump "Every Day" To Push Him To Renew Iran Strikes: Report
  • "Sick Guy": Trump Slams Republican Colleague Over 'Impeach Hegseth' Call
  • Facing Impeachment, Pete Hegseth Makes A "Punish Own Warriors" Remark
  • Ohio State Suspends Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity After Viral Video Shows Two Men Engulfed In Flames
  • California Rejects Proposed One-Time 5% Tax For Billionaires
  • US Supreme Court Allows Trump To Resume Border Wall Construction In Texas
  • Qatar, Saudi Want Peaceful Iran Deal, US Ready For Strikes If Needed: Trump
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