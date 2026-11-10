School Assembly News Headlines (November 11): Top National, International News

School Assembly News Headlines (November 11): From thick post-Diwali smog over northern India to political debates, rescue operations, and global tensions involving the US and Iran, today's headlines offer students a quick look at the events shaping India and the world.

Top National News

Satellite Images Capture Thick Smog Over Northern India 2 Days After Diwali

"No One Could Contest His Experience": Sonia Gandhi On Picking Manmohan Singh As PM

Meghalaya Urges Centre To Compensate Landowners Along Bangladesh Border

Renowned Social Activist Sanjit "Bunker" Roy Dies At 81

Sonia Gandhi Gets Her Adviser Ahmed Patel's Death Year Wrong In Memoir

Russian Paraglider Gets Stuck In High-Tension Wires In Himachal, Rescued After 3-Hour Operation

Chennai Air Quality Turns 'Very Poor' As AQI Crosses 300 On Diwali

Drones, Guns, Heroin And A Pak Link: Cross-Border Racket Busted In Punjab

TVK MLA Accused Of Sending Obscene Texts To Collector. Party Assures Probe

Delhi's Post-Diwali Toxic Haze Leads To 44% Delay In Flight Departures

'Crime To Be Ambitious?' Pranab Mukherjee's Daughter Hits Back At Sonia Gandhi

Top International News

US Withdraws Military Aircraft From UK Air Base Over Iranian Threat: Report

Republican Launches Impeachment Against US Defence Chief Over Iran War

Netanyahu Calls Trump "Every Day" To Push Him To Renew Iran Strikes: Report

"Sick Guy": Trump Slams Republican Colleague Over 'Impeach Hegseth' Call

Facing Impeachment, Pete Hegseth Makes A "Punish Own Warriors" Remark

Ohio State Suspends Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity After Viral Video Shows Two Men Engulfed In Flames

California Rejects Proposed One-Time 5% Tax For Billionaires

US Supreme Court Allows Trump To Resume Border Wall Construction In Texas

Qatar, Saudi Want Peaceful Iran Deal, US Ready For Strikes If Needed: Trump