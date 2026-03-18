School Assembly News Headlines (March 19): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines Today (March 19): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly - the top stories making headlines on March 17, 2026.

Top National Headlines (March 19)

Parts Of Delhi-NCR See Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms For 2nd Time In 4 Days

A Tale Of Two Constituencies: Bhabanipur And Nandigram

Karnataka Tables Bill To Uphold Right Of Adults To Choose Their Partners

March 31 Eradication Deadline Nears, Battles To End Maoism Intensify

'Who Will Certify?' Row Over 'Sanatan Affidavit' Demand For Sara Ali Khan

Not Just IT, Other Ministries May Soon Get Powers On Social Media Blocking

Live-In Partner, A Lawyer, Helps Police Arrest Notorious Nagpur Gangster

2.6 Lakh People Returned To India From Middle East Since Feb 28: Foreign Ministry

Centre Urges States To Cut Local Levies In Push For PNG Adoption

Why The Larijani Family Was Called The Kennedys Of Iran

Top World Headlines (March 19)

Iran's Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib Killed In Strikes: Israel

Russia Oil Tanker Bound For China Makes U-Turn. Now, Heading To India

US Hits Iran Missiles Near Hormuz With 2,200 kg 'Bunker Buster' Bombs

'Martyrs Make Iran Stronger': Larijani's Warning To US, Israel Before Death

Iran Crisis: After Larijani Killing, Who Else In Tehran Can The US Talk To?

Iran Says Its Defence Won't Fall After Ali Larijani's Killing. Here's Why

90 Ships Cross Hormuz As Iran Exports Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Amid War

"Sorry. You Blew It": US Envoy Fact-Checks Grok On 'Netanyahu AI Video'

Supreme Leader Away From Public Eye, Brass Killed: Who Is Running Iran?

Iran's Stance On Nuclear Weapon Development Is Unchanged Says Foreign Minister

Top Sports Headlines (March 19)

BCCI To Compensate Jasprit Bumrah After Latest Decision Leads To Rs 2 Crore Pay Cut?

Australia Legend Sends Massive Warning To KKR Over Rs 25.20 Crore Buy: 'Stuck'

SRH Confirm Pat Cummins To Miss "Few Games" Of IPL 2026, Announce New Captain

"Ise Khaana Khilao": Arshdeep Singh's Witty Moment With Fan Wins Internet. Watch

MS Dhoni's Role In CSK Questioned By AB De Villiers Ahead Of IPL 2026: "There For The Wrong Reasons"

Top Education Headlines (March 19)