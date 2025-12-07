School Assembly News Headlines (December 8): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National News - December 8

Opinion | What The IndiGo Crisis Reveals About The Fragility Of Indian Aviation

"Temple": Zomato CEO's "Coming Soon" Post On Mystery Device Sparks Buzz

Forced To Walk 7 km Through Forest Every Day, School Students Appeal For Help

"Step By Step, We're Getting Back": IndiGo CEO's Latest Message To Staff

Delhi Airport Video Shows Luggage Remains A Challenge As IndiGo Crisis Eases

IndiGo Refunds Tickets Worth Rs 610 Crore, On-Time Flight Ops Improve

Former IAS Officer Convicted In Money-Laundering Case, Gets 5 Years In Jail

"We Could Have Done Much More Had We Wanted": Rajnath Singh On Op Sindoor

Delhi Man Duped by Fake Priest At Akshardham, Loses Valuables Worth Rs 1.8 Lakh : "I Was Made A Fool"

College Student Dies By Suicide At Noida Hostel, Cops Find "I Give Up" Note

Top International News - December 8

Trump To Ban Visas For Fact-Checkers, Censors: How It Will Affect Indians

Earthquake Of Magnitude 7 Hits Area Near Alaska-Canada Border

Aviation Regulator's Notice To IndiGo CEO Over "Massive" Flight Disruptions

Indian Student, 24, Dies In House Fire In New York

Top Business News - December 8

IndiGo Flight Disruptions: Major Cancellations Ease As Operations Improve

RBI Okays Fino Payments Bank's Conversion Into SFB

ED Attaches Fresh Assets Of Anil Ambani Group, Taking Total To Over Rs 10,000 Crore

Amazon Expects Its $12.7 Billion AI Investment To Benefit 15 Million Small Business In India By 2030

Ceat Looks To Strengthen Global Play; Focuses On Developing Tyres To Suit Different Markets

Top Sports News - December 8

Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar Offer Prayers At Simhachalam Temple In Vizag

Smriti Mandhana - Palash Wedding Called Off: What Led To The Abrupt End

Watch: Kohli's 'Gambhir Moment' After Hugging Rohit Gets Fans Talking

Smriti Mandhana Calls Off Wedding With Palash: "Important To Speak Out"

Missing Asia Cup Trophy: What NDTV Discovered On Visiting ACC Office In Dubai