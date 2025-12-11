School Assembly News Headlines (December 12): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National News - December 12

21 Labourers From Assam Feared Dead After Truck Falls Into Arunachal Gorge

Luthra Brothers' Plea For Pre-Arrest Bail Rejected By Delhi Court

Rahul Gandhi's Claims On Representation In Constitutional Bodies Untrue: Sources

Vande Mataram Should Be Accorded Same Status As National Anthem: JP Nadda

Blog | The Real Ikkis Story: The 21-Year-Old Who Stopped Pakistan In 1971

IAS Officer, Behind Project To Tackle Extreme Heat, Wins UN Environment Award

42 Companies, 1 Delhi Address: Inside Luthra Brothers' Business Network

Election Commission Extends SIR Date For 6 States, No Change For Bengal

Coast Guard Seizes Pak Boat In Indian Waters, Detains 11 Crew Members

Karnataka Congress MLA's Rape Shocker In Leadership Remarks

Top International News - December 12

21 Labourers From Assam Feared Dead After Truck Falls Into Arunachal Gorge

Major Boost For Pakistan's F-16 Fleet As US Okays $686 Million Tech Upgrade

How Trump Plans To Retain Indian Students In US With His New Gold Card

PM-Putin Car Ride Becomes Warning Shot Over Trump's Handling Of India Ties

US Plans To Ramp Up Deportations. 6 Boeing Jets To Be Bought

Latest Business News - December 12

Festive Glitter Lifts Jewellery Sales, But Margins May Stay Dull: JPMorgan

boAt's IPO Dream Meets A Storm: Can The Brand Stay Afloat?

Coca-Cola Announces COO Braun Will Replace Quincey As CEO

TCS To Acquire US Salesforce Consulting Firm Coastal Cloud For $700 Million

IndiGo's 10% Cut In Flight Operations To Hit Tourism-Heavy Regions In 2026: Royal Orchid Hotels CFO

Latest Sports News - December 12