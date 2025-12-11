School Assembly News Headlines (December 12): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly Headlines December 12
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.
Top National News - December 12
- 21 Labourers From Assam Feared Dead After Truck Falls Into Arunachal Gorge
- Luthra Brothers' Plea For Pre-Arrest Bail Rejected By Delhi Court
- Rahul Gandhi's Claims On Representation In Constitutional Bodies Untrue: Sources
- Vande Mataram Should Be Accorded Same Status As National Anthem: JP Nadda
- Blog | The Real Ikkis Story: The 21-Year-Old Who Stopped Pakistan In 1971
- IAS Officer, Behind Project To Tackle Extreme Heat, Wins UN Environment Award
- 42 Companies, 1 Delhi Address: Inside Luthra Brothers' Business Network
- Election Commission Extends SIR Date For 6 States, No Change For Bengal
- Coast Guard Seizes Pak Boat In Indian Waters, Detains 11 Crew Members
- Karnataka Congress MLA's Rape Shocker In Leadership Remarks
Top International News - December 12
- Major Boost For Pakistan's F-16 Fleet As US Okays $686 Million Tech Upgrade
- How Trump Plans To Retain Indian Students In US With His New Gold Card
- PM-Putin Car Ride Becomes Warning Shot Over Trump's Handling Of India Ties
- US Plans To Ramp Up Deportations. 6 Boeing Jets To Be Bought
Latest Business News - December 12
- Festive Glitter Lifts Jewellery Sales, But Margins May Stay Dull: JPMorgan
- boAt's IPO Dream Meets A Storm: Can The Brand Stay Afloat?
- Coca-Cola Announces COO Braun Will Replace Quincey As CEO
- TCS To Acquire US Salesforce Consulting Firm Coastal Cloud For $700 Million
- IndiGo's 10% Cut In Flight Operations To Hit Tourism-Heavy Regions In 2026: Royal Orchid Hotels CFO
Latest Sports News - December 12
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets Go Live On Thursday, Prices Start At Rs 100 And LKR 1,000
- "WTC Finals Have Delivered In Providing Pinnacle Event For Test Cricket": ICC CEO
- Should Indian Cricket Team Opt For Split Coaching? Kapil Dev Shares His Opinion
- Virat Kohli Set For Domestic Cricket Return, Named In Delhi's Probables For This Tournament
- India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Hardik Pandya On Verge Of World Record, All Eyes On Out-Of-Form Shubman Gill