School Assembly News Headlines (December 11): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly Headlines December 11
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.
Top National News - December 11
- 88 Minutes In PMO: Inside Story Of Rahul Gandhi's Meeting With PM Modi
- 'Lies Spread About SIR, Efforts Being Made To Mislead People': Amit Shah
- "Can't Dictate Order Of My Speech": Amit Shah vs Rahul Gandhi Gets Heated
- Rape Accused Rahul Mamkootathil Expected To Vote In Palakkad Tomorrow
- Rs 5,474 Crore Lost To Cyber Fraud In Karnataka Over 3 Years: Minister
- "50-50 Chance": Vijay's Praise For Puducherry Chief Minister Fuels Talk Of Alliance Before 2026 Polls
- Aviation Regulator To Deploy Oversight Teams At IndiGo Office Amid Crisis
- Maharashtra To End 'Illegal' Toll Collection From Electric Vehicles In 8 Days
- Uber Launches Goods Delivery Service, Metro Ticket Booking In Bengaluru
- Hours Before Hearing, Key Sandeshkhali Witness Injured In Crash, Son Killed
Top International News - December 11
- Pakistan Pushes For A South Asian Bloc Without India. Why It May Never Work
- "Send Us Some Nice People": Trump's Racist Tirade Against African Migrants
- H-1B Visa Appointments Postponed For Many Indians Amid US' Social Media Rules
- "Russian Oil Wasn't An Issue": Raghuram Rajan's Take On US Tariffs On India
- "Birthright Citizenship Was For Children Of Slaves, Not The Rich": Trump
Top Business News - December 11
- Amazon Plans To Invest Over Rs 3 Lakh Crore In India Through 2030
- SpiceJet To Introduce 100 Additional Daily Flights During Winter Schedule
- Adani Group's Gautam Adani Meets Satya Nadella To Discuss AI Innovation
- 'Democratise E-Commerce': Meesho Bets Big On Growth While Staying Capital-Efficient, Says CFO
- IndusInd Bank Chairman Sunil Mehta To Exit After Tenure Ends In Jan
Top Sports News - December 11
- Sanju Samson's Road To India XI Has 2 Two Roadblocks, R Ashwin Names Them
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru - The Delight And Disaster Of IPL Season No. 18
- Arshdeep 's Hilarious Challenge After Bumrah Joins Him In 100-Wicket Club
- Who Is Malaysia's Virandeep Singh? Only Associate Player In IPL 2026 Auction
- London Spirit Appoints Dinesh Karthik As Mentor And Batting Coach