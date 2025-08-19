School Assembly News Headlines (August 19, 2025): Top National, World, Sports, Education Updates

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Aug 19): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly - the top stories making headlines on August 19, 2025.

Top National Headlines (Aug 19)

INDIA bloc to announce its Vice President candidate today

INDIA bloc proposes impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over SIR row

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches out to key regional parties for consensus on Vice President nominee

Central Government launches Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana portal for employers and first-time employees

Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025 tabled in Lok Sabha to decriminalise 288 minor offences

Supreme Court directs Government to frame policy for rehabilitation of cadets injured during training

Directorate of Education, Delhi seeks Delhi High Court's approval for cash subsidy for school uniforms

Centre moves Supreme Court challenging Calcutta High Court order on resuming MGNREGA in West Bengal

Periodic Labour Force Survey shows unemployment rate eased to 5.2% in July

Top International Headlines (Aug 19)

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may accept Donald Trump's terms to end war with Russia

Trump says he is arranging meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to PM Modi, shares details of talks with Trump on Ukraine war

German Chancellor says Putin-Zelenskyy meeting likely within two weeks

China's Foreign Minister meets India's External Affairs Minister in Delhi

US revokes 6,000 student visas in 7 months

Hamas Accepts Arab Ceasefire Proposal; Israel Signals Will Continue War

Top Sports Headlines (Aug 19)

India's Selectors Meet Today To Finalise Squad For Asia Cup In UAE

Rishabh Pant returns, Sanju Samson dropped: Three big names excluded from Asia Cup squad, says ex-India star

Mohammed Siraj likely to be dropped from Asia Cup 2025 despite England heroics: Report

"Given Indian cricket the next 100 years": Ambati Rayudu makes bold remark on Virat Kohli

Australian legend names Indian cricketer who "ticks every box"

Top Education Headlines (Aug 19)