Schedule Released For Online Centralised Merit Counseling For DNB Post Diploma 2024

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released the schedule for the centralised online merit based counseling for admission to DNB (Post Diploma) 2024. Candidates interested in participating in the counseling process for DNB Post Diploma 2024 admission can visit the official website of the NBE for detailed information.



The registration for the counseling process will be held from December 3 to 6, 2024. Candidates will be required to pay the counseling registration fee of Rs 2,500 at the time of online registration for the process.



The option to fill choices of available seats will be open from December 3-6, 2024 for first round, while the second round will be available from December 16-18, 2024. Candidates must fill their preferences/choice of seats carefully and Lock and Confirm them before the last date of choice filling window. Once locked and confirmed, the choices filled in for the counseling cannot be changed.



The processing of allotment of seats has been scheduled from December 7-8, 2024 for first round and December 19, 2024 for the second round.



The results for the allotment process will be announced on December 9, 2024 for the first round and December 20, 2024 for the second round.



Candidates will have time to make the payment for the first year course fee from December 9-12, 2024 for the first round and December 20-24, 2024 for the second round. For joining the allotted seat, the candidate is required to accept and freeze the allotted seat by paying a first year non-refundable course fee of Rs 1,25,000 within the stipulated time.



The physical joining at the allotted hospital has been scheduled from December 9-12, 2024 for the first round and December 20-24, 2024 for the second round.



Participation in the online counseling will be strictly as per the eligibility criteria mentioned in the information bulletin for DNB PDCET 2024 admission session and guidelines mentioned in the handbook for admission to DNB Post Diploma Counseling 2024 admission session.

