SC, ST Faculty In IIMs Less Than 1%

According to a reply given by Minister OF Human Resource Development (MHRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in the Rajya Sabha today, the representation of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) faculty in IIMs is less than 1 per cent, 0.96 per cent to be precise. Out of the total 1,148 sectioned faculty strength in 20 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) only 11 teachers are currently employed from SC and ST categories, the minister said.

The data also reveals that 12 of these premier B-schools in the country have zero per cent representation of teachers from the SC and ST category.

Recently, the HRD Ministry has sprung in to action after noticing the issue and sent a directive to all IIMs to implement the reservation policy as mandated by the Constitution.

The Constitution mandates at least 15 per cent seats for SCs, 7.5 per cent for STs, 10 per cent for EWS of general category and 27 per cent for OBCs in government jobs.

Reports said this marginally "zero percent" representation is due to low number of applications received by the IIMs during recruitment time and lack of reservation norms in the IIM Act.

IIMs have been granted autonomy with from January 31, 2018, as per the Indian Institutes of Management Act, 2017.

The Hindustan Times recently reported that, during discussions, according to officials, "the IIMs have been citing issues relating to lack of availability of top-quality teachers and the need to retain their brand value to justify the non-implementation of reservation policy in the elite B-Schools".

