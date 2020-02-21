SBI YONO Announces Quiz Competition For College Students

There is no registration fee for SBI Numero YONO 2020.

The State Bank of India has announced Numero YONO quiz competition for students of AICTE / UGC recognized colleges pursuing degree course like BE, Btech, MBBS, Law etc. The competition is being organized from February 24 to March 5 by YONO SBI, an integrated digital banking platform offered by the bank.

SBI Numero YONO Quiz Schedule

"Numero YONO is India's biggest annual quiz competition for college students organized by YONO SBI. It is held across 17 cities in India. This quiz is meant for college students pursuing their Undergraduate (UG) or Postgraduate (PG) courses and tests their knowledge on current affairs, general knowledge etc.," said an official statement. Numero YONO aims at encouraging the brightest and sharpest quizzing minds of India with an opportunity to represent their college on a national level, the statement adds.

Put your intelligence to the test. India's biggest annual quiz competition for college students is back! Register now to take part in Numero YONO 2020, organized by #YONOSBI. For more details, please visit https://t.co/CGwGq40VYV#NumeroYONO2020#JustQuizIt#QuizContestpic.twitter.com/AN5OBtGJcC — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) February 20, 2020

There is no registration fee for SBI Numero YONO 2020.

The exam will be held in two phases: regional round; semi-final and final rounds.

The regional round will be conducted in 17 cities, whereby one team from each region will be selected for the semi-finals.

The semi-final and final rounds will be held in Mumbai.

Top 3 winners at the end of each phase will be awarded with exciting scholarships, said SBI.

Every participant will get a Digital Certificate.

