SBI Opens Applications For 207 Specialist Officer Posts, Annual Salary Up To Rs 97 Lakh

SBI Specialist Officer Recruitment 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) is currently accepting applications for Specialist Cadre Officer posts to be recruited on a contractual basis. The recruitment drive aims to fill 207 posts, including Zonal Head, Regional Head, Relationship Manager-Team Lead, Investment Manager-Team Lead, Investment Officer, Vice President-Wealth, and Assistant Vice President-Wealth. The bank will close the application window on September 25. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website, sbi.bank.in.

SBI Specialist Officer Vacancy 2026

The vacancies include both regular and backlog posts. Candidates interested in these positions must meet the educational qualifications, professional experience, and age criteria prescribed for the respective posts.

SBI Recruitment 2026: Post-Wise Eligibility

Zonal Head (Retail): Candidates should hold an MBA from a recognised university with at least 60% marks. They should also possess relevant certifications such as CFP, CFA, NISM V-A or NISM 21-A and have at least 15 years of relevant experience. The age limit is 35 to 50 years.

Regional Head: Candidates should have an MBA in Banking, Finance or Marketing with at least 60% marks. They should also possess CFP, CFA, NISM V-A, NISM Investment Adviser or NISM 21-A certification, along with 12 years of relevant experience. The age limit is 35 to 50 years.

Relationship Manager-Team Lead: Candidates should hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline and have at least eight years of work experience. The prescribed age limit is 35 to 50 years.

Investment Manager-Team Lead: Candidates should meet the educational and professional requirements specified by the bank for the post, along with the prescribed relevant experience and age criteria.

Investment Officer (IS): Candidates should hold a master's degree or a postgraduate diploma in Finance, Accountancy, Business Management, Commerce, Economics, Capital Markets, Banking, Insurance or Actuarial Science, or possess qualifications such as CFA or CA. Candidates should also have at least six years of relevant experience. The age limit is 28 to 42 years.

Investment Officer (IO): Candidates should have a master's degree or postgraduate diploma in Finance, Accountancy, Business Management, Commerce, Economics, Capital Markets, Banking, Insurance or Actuarial Science, or qualifications such as CFA or CA. They should also have at least four years of relevant experience. The age limit is 28 to 40 years.

VP-Wealth: Candidates should hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline and have at least six years of relevant work experience. The age limit is 26 to 42 years.

AVP-Wealth: Candidates should hold a bachelor's degree and have at least three years of relevant work experience. The age limit is 23 to 35 years.

Five-Year Contract Period

Selected candidates will be appointed on a contractual basis for an initial period of five years. The bank may extend the contract by another four years, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

The annual CTC mentioned for the posts is not fixed. Candidates may negotiate their compensation with the bank. The final CTC will depend on factors, including the candidate's experience, current salary, and location of posting.

SBI Specialist Officer Selection Process

The selection process will involve shortlisting followed by one or two rounds of interviews. The interviews may be conducted through telephone or video conferencing.

The CTC will also be discussed during the interview process. The interview will carry 100 marks, while the qualifying marks will be decided by the bank. The bank's decision regarding the qualifying marks will be final.

SBI Vacancy 2026: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, Economically Weaker Sections and Other Backward Classes categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 750. Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification.