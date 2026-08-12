SBI Junior Associate 2026: 7,680 Posts, Check Eligibility And Exam Dates

The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the recruitment process for 7,680 Junior Associate posts in its clerical cadre. The online application window opened on August 11, 2026, and candidates can submit their forms till August 31.

SBI has also listed 1,444 backlog vacancies along with the regular posts. The Preliminary examination is likely to be held in September, while the Main examination is tentatively scheduled for November 2026.

Candidates can apply for vacancies in only one State or Union Territory. They must also know the local language specified for the State or Union Territory they choose.

SBI Junior Associate 2026: Important dates

The application process started on August 11 and will close on August 31. The Preliminary exam is expected in September, followed by the Main exam in November.

General, OBC and EWS candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 750. There is no fee for candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen and eligible Disabled Ex-Servicemen categories.

Who can apply?

Candidates must be 20 to 28 years old as on April 1, 2026. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be available to eligible categories as per SBI rules.

Applicants should have a graduation degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government. Students in the final year of graduation can also apply. However, those selected will have to provide proof of passing their degree by December 31, 2026.

SBI Junior Associate selection process

The recruitment will be conducted in two stages - Preliminary and Main examinations. Candidates who clear the Preliminary exam will be called for the Main exam.

Candidates will be considered for provisional selection based on their performance in the Main examination, subject to meeting all eligibility conditions. They will also have to qualify in the local-language test, wherever applicable.

SBI will maintain a wait list of up to 50 per cent of the vacancies. The wait list will remain valid for one year from the date of declaration of the final result.

Candidates should complete their applications before the August 31 deadline and check SBI's official careers website for further updates.