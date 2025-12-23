SBI SO Recruitment 2025: Applications For 996 Specialist Officer Posts Close Today

The State Bank of India will close the applications window for Specialist Officer (SO) posts today (December 23). Candidates can visit the official website (https://sbi.bank.in/web/careers/current-openings) to apply for the post. The vacancies are open for 17 states across India.

Name of post:

VP Health (SRM) - CTC Upper Rank Rs 44.70 lakh

AVP Health (RM) - Rs 30.20 lakh

Customer Relationship Executive - Rs 6.20 lakh

The bank opened 506 vacancies for VP Health (SRM), 206 for AVP Health (RM) and 284 for Customer Relationship Executive.

Contract: 5 Years (Renewable for another 4 years at the discretion of the Bank, subject to fulfillment of any such conditions as may be stipulated by the Bank)

The education criteria are different for every post, so candidates are advised to visit the official notification to check the eligibility for the post they are applying for.

The bank further added the merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in the interview only. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks (common marks at the cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order in the merit.

Steps to apply:

Step 1: Go to SBI's official website (sbi.bank.in).

Step 2: Next, applicants must register with their basic personal information and create a login ID.

Step 3: After that, complete the online application form with your educational qualifications and work experience, upload the required papers, make the payment, and submit.

Step 4: The SBI SO Recruitment 2025 application form will display on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.