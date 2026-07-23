SBI Probationary Officer Hall Ticket 2026 Out; Check Direct Download Link and Steps

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2026 on its official website. Candidates who have applied for 1,500 Probationary Officer (PO) vacancies can now download their hall tickets by logging in with their Registration Number and Password or Date of Birth.

The admit card is compulsory for appearing in the preliminary examination, which will be held on August 1 and 2, 2026. After downloading the call letter, candidates should carefully check all the details mentioned on it.

SBI PO 2026 Selection Process

The recruitment process will be conducted in three stages:

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Interview and Group Exercise

Only candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the mains examination.

How To Download SBI PO Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall ticket:

Visit the official SBI website .

. Click on the Careers section on the homepage.

Select Join SBI, then click on Current Openings.

Open the Recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) 2026-27 notification.

Click on the Prelims Call Letter download link.

Enter your Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth.

Submit the details to access the admit card.

Download and take a printout for the exam day.

Details To Check On The Admit Card

After downloading the hall ticket, candidates should verify the following information:

Candidate's name

Roll number and registration number

Date of birth

Gender and category

Photograph and signature

Father's and mother's names

Examination date

Reporting time

Examination centre name and address

Post applied for

Important exam-day instructions

If there is any error in the admit card, candidates should contact the SBI recruitment authorities immediately to get it corrected before the examination.