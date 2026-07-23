SBI Invites Applications For Scholarships Worth Up To Rs 15 Lakh, Check Details

SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2026: The SBI Foundation has invited applications for the SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship Program 2026, one of India's largest corporate scholarship initiatives aimed at supporting meritorious students from economically weaker backgrounds. Under the programme, scholarships worth Rs 100 crore will be awarded this year, with the initiative targeting support for 25,707 scholars across the country.

According to the official details, the scholarship programme seeks to reduce financial barriers to education and help build a future-ready India by supporting talented students across multiple academic levels.

Scholarship Categories

The SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2026 is available for students in the following categories:

School students (Classes 9 to 12)

Undergraduate students

Postgraduate students

MBBS students

IIT students

IIM students

Overseas Master's students

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must fulfil the following conditions:

Have secured a minimum of 75% marks or a 7.5 CGPA in the previous academic year.

Be enrolled in eligible institutions. For higher education applicants, this includes NAAC-accredited institutions with Grade A or above, Top 300 NIRF 2025-26 institutions, or Top 200 QS 2025-26 universities, as applicable.

Annual family income criteria:

Up to Rs 3,00,000 for school applicants.

Up to Rs 6,00,000 for college applicants.

Candidates are advised to check the detailed eligibility criteria on the official scholarship portal before applying.

Scholarship Amount

The scholarship amount ranges from Rs 15,000 to Rs 15 lakh, depending on the scholarship category. The SBI Foundation states that it aims to continue providing financial support throughout a student's course, subject to the candidate meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria.

How To Apply

Eligible candidates can apply by following these steps:

Visit the official SBI Asha Scholarship portal.

Check the eligibility criteria for the relevant scholarship category.

Fill in the online application form.

Upload the required documents.

Submit the application and wait for updates via the registered email ID or mobile number.

Last Date To Apply

The last date to submit applications is September 4, 2026.

Eligible students are advised to complete their applications before the deadline and ensure that all required documents are uploaded correctly to avoid rejection.