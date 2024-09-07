SBI Foundation Offers Scholarships To Students From Class 6 To Postgraduate Level

SBI Scholarship Programme: The State Bank of India (SBI) has launched the third edition of its flagship Asha Scholarship programme, which will support 10,000 talented students from disadvantaged backgrounds across the country.

Students interested in this scholarship have until October 1 to submit their applications. Detailed information, including the application form and eligibility criteria, is available on the official website at sbifashascholarship.org.

The scholarship is available for students from Class 6 through to the postgraduate level, with awards ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20 lakh per year. The programme features specific categories for school students, undergraduates, postgraduates, and individuals enrolled in IITs and IIMs in India.

A notable feature of the programme is the 'Study Abroad' category, specifically for SC and ST students, which aims to support their pursuit of Master's degrees and higher studies at prestigious institutions globally, according to the SBI Foundation.

The Asha Scholarship programme is focused on supporting talented students from the most underprivileged backgrounds, to make high-quality higher education accessible to young Indians.

The SBI Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) branch of the State Bank of India, functions across 28 states and Union Territories in India. The Foundation's key focus areas are rural development, healthcare, education, livelihood and entrepreneurship, youth empowerment, and sports promotion. It is devoted to advancing socio-economic development and improving the lives of underprivileged communities, embodying the SBI group's values through ethical initiatives that foster growth, equality, and a positive impact on society.