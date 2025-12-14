SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Step By Step Guide To Checking Your Marks Online

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to soon announce the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) Mains Exams result anytime soon. Candidates can check the results on the official website. The main exams were held on November 21 and the preliminary results were out on November 4.

Notably. SBI has announced recruitment for 6,589 Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) across India with a mandatory local language requirement.

SBI stated that the selection process will be based on the Prelims (Objective Test) for 100 marks, followed by the Mains for 200 marks, and a test of the specified local language for 20 marks. The Main Exam comprises General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability cum Computer Aptitude. The exam duration will be 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Also Read | Union Public Service Commission Introduces Centre Of Choice For PwBD Candidates Across All Examinations

How to download Prelims Result:

1. Go to www.sbi.co.in/careers, the State Bank of India's official website.

2. Click the Join SBI tab's Current Openings section on the homepage.

3. Locate and choose Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales).

4. Click the Mains Result for SBI Junior Associate for Exam Held on 20, 21, and 27 September 2025 link.

5. In the login window, enter your date of birth, password, and registration number or roll number.

6. Click Submit after entering the captcha code, if necessary.

7. The page will display your Result and Marks. Save the result PDF for later use after downloading it.

The initial basic pay for an SBI Clerk is Rs 26,730, with two advance increments for graduates. When different allowances are added, the overall salary is approximately Rs 45,888. After deducting around Rs 6,359, the net in-hand salary is around Rs 39,529. The key allowances are Dearness Allowance (Rs 7,161), House Rent Allowance (Rs 2,862), Transportation Allowance (Rs 850), Special Allowance (Rs 7,083), and Special Pay (Rs 1,200).