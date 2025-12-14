Union Public Service Commission Introduces Centre Of Choice For PwBD Candidates Across All Examinations

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has brought an important change for candidates with benchmark disabilities. Under a new policy, such candidates will now be assured the examination centre they choose while filling out the application form.

The UPSC has announced that candidates with benchmark disabilities will now be able to appear for all competitive examinations at the examination center selected in their application. If a center has reached its capacity for general candidates, candidates with disabilities will still be able to choose that center. The UPSC will provide additional seats as needed to ensure that the preferences of candidates with disabilities are respected.

Dr. Ajay Kumar, Chairman, UPSC, said "After analysing examination centre data of the last five years, we observed that certain centres such as Delhi, Cuttack, Patna, Lucknow and others reach their capacity ceiling very early due to the high volume of applicants. This creates challenges for PwBD candidates, who are then compelled to opt for centres that may not be convenient for them. I am pleased that, with this decision, every PwBD candidate will now be assured of their preferred centre, ensuring maximum convenience and ease while appearing for UPSC examinations."

This reform will make the examination process easier and more convenient for candidates with disabilities. Long-distance travel will be reduced, expenses will be reduced, and physical strain will be relieved. This move strengthens the UPSC's commitment to equal opportunity and inclusive governance and promotes the rights and dignity of candidates with special needs.