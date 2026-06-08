SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Registration Date For 7,150 Posts Extended, Check Details

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the application deadline for the SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026, giving aspiring candidates additional time to submit their applications.

According to the latest notification, eligible and interested candidates can apply until June 15, 2026, through the official SBI website.

Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 7,150 apprentice vacancies across various states and Union Territories.

Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit

Candidates who hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification are eligible to apply.

The age limit is 20 to 28 years as of April 1, 2026. Candidates must have been born not later than April 1, 2006, and not earlier than April 2, 1998 (both dates inclusive). The upper age limit of 28 years applies to candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories.

Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories will be eligible for relaxation in the upper age limit in accordance with Government of India guidelines.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises an online written examination followed by a local language proficiency test.

The online examination will assess candidates' understanding of subjects such as General and Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and Computer Aptitude.

Candidates who clear the online examination will have to demonstrate proficiency in the specified local language of the state or Union Territory concerned.

Candidates who have studied the required local language in Class 10 or Class 12, subject to verification of supporting documents, will be exempt from the local language test.

Stipend and Training Period

After selection, candidates will undergo apprenticeship training for the duration prescribed by SBI. During this period, they will receive a monthly stipend.

However, they will not be entitled to benefits available to regular SBI employees, including Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), provident fund, pension, medical facilities, and other service-related benefits.

The apprenticeship programme aims to provide practical exposure to banking operations and customer service. No assurance of permanent employment with SBI will be provided after completion of the apprenticeship period.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official SBI website.