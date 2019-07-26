Satavahana University Degree Results Announced, Know How To Check

SU Degree result 2019: Satavahana University result out at satavahana.ac.in, manabadi.com.

Satavahana University result 2019: Satavahana University has declared the Under Graduate courses results or SU Degree results today. The Satavahana University degree results have been declared for various courses. The candidates may check their Satavahana University result after visiting the official website of Satavahana University, satavahana.ac.in. The results have also been released on third party examination results portal manabadi.com.

Satavahana University degree result: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your Satavahana University result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the university, satavahana.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the results link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, enter your exam registration details

Step 4: See your results after submitted the details

Satavahana University

Satavahana University has its roots in the erstwhile Post Graduate Centre of Osmania and Kakatiya Universities. In the months of June 2008, the Post Graduate centre has been upgraded as Satavahana University. The University is named after the Satavahana dynasty that ruled this region.

The University presently has nine faculties and offers all major courses of Science, Law, Commerce & Management, Oriental Languages, Arts and Social Sciences.

The University Constituent Colleges are presently offering the Programmes such as M.A.(English, Telugu, Urdu, Economics and Sociology), M.Sc.(Botany, Chemistry, Computer Science and Food Science & Technology, Physics (Instrumentation), Mathematics), M.Com., M.B.A, M.C.A and B.Pharmacy.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.