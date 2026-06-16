SAT Registration Open For 2026-27 Academic Cycle, First Exam On August 22

The College Board has opened registrations for the SAT 2026-27 testing cycle, with examinations scheduled from August 2026 to June 2027. Students across India and South Asia begin preparing for undergraduate admissions to international universities. The first SAT examination of the cycle will be conducted on August 22, 2026. Candidates planning to appear for the test must complete their registration by August 7. The deadline for late registration and changes is August 11.

The SAT is a standardized test widely used for undergraduate admissions by universities and colleges around the world.

SAT Registration Open for 2026-27 Academic Cycle

The College Board has announced seven test dates for the 2026-27 cycle. The examination schedule is as follows:

Test Date Exam Month August 22, 2026 August 2026 September 12, 2026 September 2026 October 03, 2026 October 2026 November 07, 2026 November 2026 December 05, 2026 December 2026 March 06, 2027 March 2027 May 01, 2027 May 2027 June 05, 2027 June 2027

About SAT 2026-27 Exam

The SAT is administered entirely in a digital format through the Bluebook application. Candidates are required to use a compatible device on the examination day.

Students who do not have access to a suitable device may apply for support through the College Board Device Lending Program. Requests for device assistance must be submitted at least 30 days before the chosen test date.

According to the College Board, the digital SAT is designed to provide a testing experience that reflects current learning environments and assessment practices. The College Board also offers fee support initiatives for eligible students from low-income backgrounds in India to improve access to the examination.

SAT scores are accepted by more than 4,000 universities and institutions globally and remain an important component of undergraduate admissions in countries such as the United States, Canada, and other English-speaking destinations.