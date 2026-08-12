Sainik School Recruitment 2026: Teacher Vacancy Out, Salary Up To Rs 47,600

Sainik School Kodagu has invited applications for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and General Employee posts. A total of five vacancies are available, with one post each for PGT Chemistry, TGT English, TGT Hindi, TGT Social Science and General Employee.

Candidates who are interested and meet the eligibility criteria can apply as per the instructions given in the official recruitment notification. The last date to apply is August 21, 2026.

Vacancy and Eligibility

For PGT Chemistry, candidates should have a relevant postgraduate degree with at least 50 per cent marks along with the required B.Ed qualification.

For TGT posts, candidates need a graduation degree or a four-year integrated degree in the relevant subject with at least 50 per cent marks. A B.Ed qualification is also required. Candidates must have cleared CTET Paper 2 or the relevant TET, wherever applicable. They should also meet the subject-specific requirements mentioned in the notification.

For the General Employee post, candidates should have passed Class 10 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board.

Age Limit and Salary

The age limit depends on the post. For PGT posts, candidates should be 21 to 40 years old. For TGT posts, the age limit is 21 to 35 years, while General Employee applicants should be between 18 and 50 years.

The selected candidates will get salary as per the 7th Pay Commission. PGT candidates will receive an entry pay of Rs 47,600 per month, while TGT candidates will get Rs 44,900. The General Employee post carries an entry pay of Rs 18,000 per month.

Application Fee

General and OBC candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while SC and ST candidates have to pay Rs 350.

Candidates must send the completed application form along with the required documents through Speed Post or Registered Post.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for a written test, skill test and interview. Candidates are advised to check the official notification carefully before submitting their application.