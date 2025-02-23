RVUNL Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 216 Vacancies, Check Details

RVUNL Recruitment 2025: Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) has started the registration process for the recruitment of Technician III, Operator III, and Plant Attendant III vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrvnlpajan25.

The official notification reads: "The Government of Rajasthan formed its wholly owned five Power Companies on July 19 2000, which are engaged in the fields of Generation, Transmission, and Distribution of electricity in the state to ensure the supply of 24x7 quality, reliable, and affordable power in Rajasthan. These Companies are looking for promising and energetic candidates with an excellent academic record who are willing to join these Power Companies as Technician-III (ITI), Operator-III (ITI), or Plant Attendant-III (ITI)."

RVUNL Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

General candidates: Rs. 1,000 (including GST)

Candidates from SC/ST/BC/MBC/EWS/PWBD (PH)/Saharia categories: Rs. 500 (including GST)

RVUNL Recruitment 2025: Salary

Selected candidates will be appointed as "Probationer Trainee" for an initial period of two years, with a fixed monthly remuneration of Rs. 13,500. Upon successful completion of the probation training, they will be placed at the minimum pay level (Level-4, Pay Matrix) of Rs. 19,200 per month, along with allowances and other benefits as per relevant rules.

Candidates appearing in their final year/semester/examination of ITI (NCVT/SCVT)/NAC or equivalent in specified trades can also apply. However, they must provide proof of acquiring the required qualification during document verification after the online exam. The date of result declaration or mark sheet issuance will be considered the date of qualification acquisition.