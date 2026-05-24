RUHS CUET 2026 Answer Key OUT, Check Steps To Download PCM And PCB PDF

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences has released the RUHS CUET 2026 Answer Key on May 23, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination on May 21, 2026 can now download the provisional answer key from the official website. The answer key has been released in PDF format and does not require login credentials for access. Along with the answer key, the university has also activated the objection window for candidates who wish to challenge any response.

How To Download RUHS CUET 2026 Answer Key PDF?

Visit the official website, ruhscuet2026.com.

Go to the "Notification" section on the homepage

Click on the "RUHS CUET 2026 Answer Key" link

The answer key PDF will open on the screen

Download and save the PDF for future reference

How to Calculate Marks Using RUHS CUET Answer Key 2026?

Candidates can use the RUHS CUET 2026 Answer Key to calculate their expected scores by matching their responses with the official answers provided in the PDF.

As per the marking scheme, candidates will receive 1 mark for each correct answer. There is no negative marking in the examination. Candidates can add the total number of correct responses to estimate their probable score.

The provisional answer key will help students assess their performance and understand their chances of admission before the final results are announced.

The RUHS CUET 2026 Answer Key contains the correct responses to all questions asked in the exam. The university has also provided an objection facility for candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key. Objections can be submitted through the official website within the prescribed schedule.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official portal for updates regarding objections, revised answer keys, and result announcements.