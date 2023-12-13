Rs 49.20 Lakh Dream Offer For CA, 2713 Jobs Grabbed By Accounting Professionals

In the recently held 58th campus placements at The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the highest salary offered for domestic postings was recorded as Rs 23.70 lakh per annum, while for international postings, it was recorded as Rs 49.20 lakh per annum.

The average salary across the placements stood at Rs 11.17 lakh per annum.

Around 169 organisations offered a total of 2,713 jobs, out of which 2,105 were accepted by the professionals who participated in the placements.

The companies that recruited the Chartered Accountants professionals include Accenture India, Axis - Bank Ltd., Bank of Baroda, Bharat Petroleum Corpn. Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited, GAIL (India) Limited, Hero MotoCorp, GAIL, HCL, ICICI Bank ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Infosys Ltd. ITC Limited, KPMG Global Services, L&T, LIC, Housing Finance Ltd, RailTel Corporation, Reliance Industries Ltd. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Over a period of time the ICAI has achieved recognition as a premier accounting body not only in the country but also globally, for maintaining highest standards in technical, ethical areas and for sustaining stringent examination and education standards, the offical website of the institute notes.