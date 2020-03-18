Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology Announces Young Scientist Programme

RRCAT Young Scientist programme will be held during May 11 to July 3.

Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) has invited applications for Young Scientist Research Programme, which will be held during May 11 to July 3. RRCAT is a premier unit of Department of Atomic Energy, engaged in R & D activities in front line research areas of Accelerator science, Laser science, related technologies and applications.

Apply Online

"In order to expose young students to these frontiers in science and technology, the Centre runs a Young Scientist Research Program during the summer each year. This year the program will be held during 11 May to 3 July 2020," the Centre said in an official notification.

Students who are presently in the first year of M.Sc. (Physics), or in the fourth year of integrated M.Sc. (Physics) or in the third year of B.E./B.Tech. (Engineering Physics/ Mechanical Engineering/ Electrical Engineering/ Electronics Engineering/ Metallurgy/ Computer Science/ Information Technology) are eligible to apply for the Young Scientist Research Programme.

"Selected candidates will be paid round-trip train fare by II class (sleeper) and a consolidated stipend of Rupees 5000/- on successful completion of YSRP programme. In addition, free accommodation will be provided at the RRCAT Guest House," the official notification also reads.

Click here for more Education News