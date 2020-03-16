Raja Ramanna Centre For Advanced Technology (RRCAT) Offers Certificate Course

The last date for applying to the course is March 30.

The Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) is offering a certificate or Orientation course on Accelerators, Lasers and related Science and Technologies (OCAL). This course is offered by the RRCAT every year for 8 weeks during the months of May to July. RRCAT is a unit of the Department of Atomic Energy engaged in the front-line research areas of accelerator science, laser science, related technologies and applications. It is situated in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Eligibility criteria for the course

The course will be held from May 18 to July 10.

The students will be selected for OCAL-2020 based on a short essay and their academic record. The topic of essay this year is "Particle Accelerators and Lasers in Healthcare and Medicine". The length of the essay should be between 800 to 1000 words, reads the official notification released by RRCAT on the certificate course.

In this series, OCAL-2015, OCAL-2016, OCAL-2017, OCAL-2018 and OCAL-2019 have been successfully organised at RRCAT, Indore, which were attended by about 200 post-graduate students in total from all over India, the centre said in an official notification released on its website.

This year's OCAL is being held by RRCAT along with other events to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Dr Vikram Sarabhai. To commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Dr Vikram Sarabhai, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space are jointly conducting 'Dr Vikram Sarabhai Centenary Programme' during August 12, 2019 to August 12, 2020, RRCAT said.

