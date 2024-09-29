RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 Application Process To Reopen On October 2

New candidates can submit application forms by visiting official website.
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will reopen the registration window from October 2 to October 16, 2024. New candidates can submit their applications during this period, while those who have already registered will have the opportunity to update their application forms and adjust their preferences by visiting the official website.
The official notification states: "Existing candidates will also be given the opportunity to change their RRB options along with preferences for Zonal Railway(s)/PUs, as well as preferences for all applicable Technician Grade-III category posts."
RRB Technician Recruitment Fees
- General category: Rs 500
- SC, ST, Female, Transgender, and EWS candidates: Rs 250
Important Guidelines
- Candidates who have applied to one or more categories under Category Numbers 2-18 and have successfully paid the required fee are considered existing paid applicants
- These candidates will have access to update their educational qualifications, re-upload their photograph and signature, and change their RRB and post preferences for all Technician Grade-III categories (Category Numbers 02-40)
- Submitting a new application is not allowed for existing candidates, as it would be considered a duplicate application
- A separate notice will be issued outlining the procedures for accessing existing application data and submitting new applications, applicable to both current and new candidates
- Candidates should be cautious of touts who may mislead them with false promises of securing job selection through illegal means
- The recruitment process for the RRB exam is fully computerised, and selection is solely based on candidates' merit. No external influence or illegal consideration can alter the outcome
- Candidates should rely only on the official recruitment process and avoid falling prey to such fraudulent schemes