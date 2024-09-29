RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 Application Process To Reopen On October 2

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will reopen the registration window from October 2 to October 16, 2024. New candidates can submit their applications during this period, while those who have already registered will have the opportunity to update their application forms and adjust their preferences by visiting the official website.

The official notification states: "Existing candidates will also be given the opportunity to change their RRB options along with preferences for Zonal Railway(s)/PUs, as well as preferences for all applicable Technician Grade-III category posts."

RRB Technician Recruitment Fees

General category: Rs 500

SC, ST, Female, Transgender, and EWS candidates: Rs 250

Important Guidelines