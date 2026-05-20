RRB Section Controller CBAT Exam Date Announced, Check Here

RRB Section Controller Exam 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the examination schedule for Section Controller Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) 2026. Candidates who cleared the the first stage will be required to appear for the second stage (CBAT) on June 6, 2026.

The 2026 recruitment drive aims to fill 368 posts of Section Controller across railway zones.

When Will RRB Release Admit Card?

RRB is expected to release the admit card on June 2, four days ahead of the examination.

How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on RRB Section Controller CBAT Admit Card 2026 link.

Enter your registration number and password.

Click on "Submit".

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

RRB Section Controller CBAT Exam Schedule Download Link