Advertisement

RRB Section Controller CBAT Exam Date Announced, Check Here

RRB Section Controller Exam: The Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the Section Controller CBAT exam on June 6, 2026, for candidates who cleared the first stage.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
RRB Section Controller CBAT Exam Date Announced, Check Here
RRB Section Controller CBAT Exam Date Out

RRB Section Controller Exam 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the examination schedule for Section Controller Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) 2026. Candidates who cleared the the first stage will be required to appear for the second stage (CBAT) on June 6, 2026.

The 2026 recruitment drive aims to fill 368 posts of Section Controller across railway zones.

When Will RRB Release Admit Card?

RRB is expected to release the admit card on June 2, four days ahead of the examination.

How To Download Admit Card?

  • Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on RRB Section Controller CBAT Admit Card 2026 link.
  • Enter your registration number and password.
  • Click on "Submit".
  • The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference.

RRB Section Controller CBAT Exam Schedule Download Link

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
RRB Section Controller 2026 Exam, RRB Section Controller 2026 Exam Date, RRB Section Controller 2026 Exam Date Out
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com