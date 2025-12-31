Railway Recruitment Board Invites Applications For 312 Posts, Check Details Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started the online registration process for the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories recruitment 2026, giving eligible candidates a new opportunity to apply for railway jobs. The application process is completely online and is open for a limited time.

Candidates who meet the prescribed eligibility criteria can fill out their online application form through the official website rrbapply.gov.in until January 29, 2026.

This recruitment drive is being conducted for various ministerial and isolated category posts. These include positions such as Senior Publicity Inspector, Laboratory Assistant Grade III, Junior Translator (Hindi), Chief Law Assistant, Staff and Welfare Inspector, Scientific Assistant (Training), and Public Prosecutor.

According to the eligibility standards, candidates must be at least 18 years old and an Indian citizen. Eligibility will be verified during document verification, where original certificates related to age, educational qualifications, and other necessary information must be presented.

Candidates can apply multiple times within the prescribed maximum age limit.

To begin the application process, candidates must register on rrbapply.gov.in with accurate personal information.

Following registration, they must carefully fill out the online application form using their login credentials.

Scanned copies of photographs, signatures, and other required documents must be uploaded in the specified format.

After submitting the application fee online, candidates should submit the form and download the confirmation slip for future reference.

Each post has different educational qualifications and maximum age limits, which candidates must meet as per the notification released on the official website.