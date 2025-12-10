RRB Junior Engineer 2025, Apply Today Before The Deadline For 2,585 Vacancies

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the registration process for the RRB Junior Engineer (JE) Recruitment 2025 on December 10, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts can submit their applications on the official website of rrbapply.gov.in.

Apart from this, the correction facility window will also begin on December 13 to December 22, 2025. During this period candidates will be able to make changes and rectify errors.

The RRB also increased vacancies. A total of 2,585 vacancies will now be filled under this recruitment process, compared to 2,569 previously. The application fee for all candidates is Rs 500 and for SC, ST, ex-servicemen, PwBD, women, transgender, minority, and economically weaker section candidates, it is Rs 250

Regions where the increased vacancies have been filled:

RRB Chennai: 169 posts

169 posts RRB Jammu-Srinagar: 95 posts

Application Process for RRB JE Recruitment 2025

Steps to apply:

1. Visit the official website of the RRB for their region.

2. Click on the RRB JE Recruitment 2025 registration link on the homepage.

3. A new page will open, where you will need to enter your registration details.

4. Submit the information and log in to your account.

5. After logging in, make changes to the application form if needed.

6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

7. Save a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of their regional RRB.