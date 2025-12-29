RRB Announces 22,000 Vacancies: Short Notice Released For Level 1 Posts, Check Details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) issued a short notice for Level-1 22,000 vacancies. Candidates can visit the official website rrbapply.gov.in to apply for the post. Applications will be taken through the online method only, said RRB.

A total of tentatively 22,000 vacancies were opened by the RRB for various posts of Level-1 (7th CPC Matric Pay). The initial pay will be Rs 18,000.

RRB further added that the application window will be open on January 21, 2025 and close on February 20 around 23.59 pm. This is short notice to inform candidates about the upcoming vacancy. Detailed notification will be uploaded later by RRB.

Age Criteria:

The minimum age requirement is 18 years and the maximum is 33 years.

Education Qualifications:

The candidate must have a high school degree from a recognised university and ITI qualifications. The RRB will outline the detailed qualifications in the final notification. Candidates are advised to check before filling applications.

What is mandatory:

Candidates are advised to update their Aadhar card while filling out the online application.

The details of the Aadhar card, like name and date of birth, shall be updated and match 100 per cent with the class 10 pass certificate.

The RBI said the short notice is purely indicative in nature issued solely for the purpose of keeping prospective candidates informed about the forthcoming CEN.