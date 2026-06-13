Railway ALP Recruitment 2026: Registration Ends Tomorrow For 11,127 Vacancies

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will close the online application process for RRB ALP Recruitment 2026 on June 14, 2026. The recruitment drive is being conducted under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 01/2026 for 11,127 Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) vacancies across various railway zones. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official RRB recruitment portal until 11:59 PM on June 14, 2026. Candidates who have not yet completed the registration process are advised to apply before the deadline.

Who Can Apply for RRB ALP Recruitment?

Candidates must be between 18 and 30 years of age as on July 1, 2026. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable for reserved category candidates as per government regulations.

Applicants must possess the prescribed educational and technical qualifications on or before the closing date of the application process. Candidates awaiting final examination results are not eligible to apply.

How to Apply for Railway ALP Recruitment 2026?

Visit the official RRB recruitment portal at rrbapply.gov.in.

Register using a valid mobile number and email ID.

Fill in the required personal, educational, and category details.

Select the preferred RRB and railway zone carefully, as modifications will not be permitted later.

Pay the application fee through the available online payment methods.

Submit the application form and retain a copy for future reference.

RRB ALP Application Fees 2026

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500. As per the notification, Rs 400 will be refunded after appearing in CBT-1. Candidates from SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Female, Transgender, Minority, and EBC categories are required to pay Rs 250, which will be refunded after appearing in CBT-1.

The selection process consists of Computer Based Test (CBT)-1, CBT-2, Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification, and Medical Examination. A negative marking of one-third mark for each incorrect answerwill be applicable in CBT-1 and CBT-2.

A total of 11,127 vacancies have been announced for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot The ALP post falls under Level-2 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix, carrying an initial basic pay of Rs 19,900 per month.