RPSC RAS Prelims 2024 Syllabus Released, Registration Begins Tomorrow

This recruitment drive aims to fill 733 posts.
RPSC RAS Prelims 2024 Syllabus: Steps To Download
- Step 1. Go to the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- Step 2. Click on "Syllabus" under the "Candidate Information" section on the homepage
- Step 3. A new page will open on the screen
- Step 4. Click on 'Syllabus for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp (Pre.) Exam - 2024 (English Version)'
- Step 5. Download the syllabus
- Step 6. Take a printout for future reference
RPSC RAS 2024: Educational Qualifications
Candidates must possess a Bachelor's degree from a university recognised by the central or state government of India, or from educational institutions authorised by Parliament, or designated as universities under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, or hold an equivalent qualification.
RPSC RAS 2024: Steps To Apply
- Step 1. Go to the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- Step 2. Navigate to the "Application Section" on the homepage
- Step 3. Click on the link related to the RAS Exam 2024
- Step 4. Fill in the required information
- Step 5. Submit and save the PDF for future reference
RPSC RAS 2024: Exam Pattern
Preliminary Exam
This exam comprises one paper, carrying 200 marks. The paper will be objective type (multiple-choice questions) and will last for 3 hours. The question paper will be available in both Hindi and English.
Main Examination
The written examination consists of four papers: General Studies-I, General Studies-II, General Studies-III, General Hindi, and General English, each carrying 200 marks.
Candidates who meet the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination will be called for an interview/personality test. The interview/personality test is worth 100 marks, with no minimum qualifying marks.