RPSC RAS Prelims 2024 Syllabus Released, Registration Begins Tomorrow

Candidates must possess a Bachelor's degree from a university recognised by the central or state government of India.

Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website.
RPSC RAS 2024: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released Syllabus for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2024. The commission will begin the registration process for the exam tomorrow. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, once the application window opens.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 733 posts.

RPSC RAS Prelims 2024 Syllabus: Steps To Download

  • Step 1. Go to the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Step 2. Click on "Syllabus" under the "Candidate Information" section on the homepage
  • Step 3. A new page will open on the screen
  • Step 4. Click on 'Syllabus for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp (Pre.) Exam - 2024 (English Version)'
  • Step 5. Download the syllabus
  • Step 6. Take a printout for future reference

RPSC RAS 2024: Educational Qualifications

Candidates must possess a Bachelor's degree from a university recognised by the central or state government of India, or from educational institutions authorised by Parliament, or designated as universities under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, or hold an equivalent qualification.

RPSC RAS 2024: Steps To Apply

  • Step 1. Go to the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Step 2. Navigate to the "Application Section" on the homepage
  • Step 3. Click on the link related to the RAS Exam 2024
  • Step 4. Fill in the required information
  • Step 5. Submit and save the PDF for future reference

RPSC RAS 2024: Exam Pattern

Preliminary Exam

This exam comprises one paper, carrying 200 marks. The paper will be objective type (multiple-choice questions) and will last for 3 hours. The question paper will be available in both Hindi and English.

Main Examination

The written examination consists of four papers: General Studies-I, General Studies-II, General Studies-III, General Hindi, and General English, each carrying 200 marks.

Candidates who meet the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination will be called for an interview/personality test. The interview/personality test is worth 100 marks, with no minimum qualifying marks.

