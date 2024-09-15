RPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2024, Last Date To Apply Today

RPSC AE Recruitment 2024: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will close the registration window for RPSC AE Recruitment 2024 today. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply by visiting the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC has issued advertisements for two different recruitments. It has invited online applications for 1,014 posts of Assistant Engineer, and applications have also been invited for 43 posts of Assistant Statistical Officer.

RPSC AE Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "Apply Online" link

A new page will open

Log in to your account by providing your credentials

Fill out the application form and pay the application fee

Click submit and save the application form

The selection process for Assistant Engineer will be based on three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Interview. All questions in the examination will be objective.

A Bachelor of Engineering degree is required for the position of Assistant Engineer. The candidate's age should be between 21 and 40 years as of January 1, 2025.

According to the commission, candidates with a degree in Electronics or Electrical Engineering can also apply for the post of Assistant Engineer in the Public Health Engineering Department.

The official notification states: "According to the Rajasthan Civil Services (Absorption of Ex-servicemen) Rules 1988, relaxation in the upper age limit shall be 10 years for ex-servicemen, provided that in cases of direct recruitment where experience on a lower post is essential, additional age relaxation equal to the period of requisite experience for the lower post shall be given to ex-servicemen. However, if the permissible age after relaxation exceeds 50 years, the upper age limit will be capped at 50. In cases where experience on a lower post is essential, the maximum upper age limit will be 55 years."