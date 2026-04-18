Rajasthan Administrative Services 2024 Final Result Out: Dinesh Vishnoi Secures Top Position With 351.5 Marks

RPSC 2024 Result: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2024 results today. The result announcement includes the final merit list after the interview of the candidates. Dinesh Vishnoi has secured the top rank with 351.5 marks in total. Virendra Charan secured the second position with a total score of 351.

The commission has published the result along with the main and interview marks on its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. In a press release dated February 17, 2025, the commission had increased the total vacancies for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2024 to 1099 from 733. The 2024 recruitment cycle followed a three-stage process that included the preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. The merit list has mentioned the names of 2391 selected candidates, indicating clear, conditional, and provisional selections.

Top Rankers

Check the list of top scorers along with their total marks.

Dinesh Vishnoi (351.5 marks)

Virendra Charan (351 marks)

Navneet Sharma (342.50 marks)

Ravindra Singh (340.50 marks)

Vikash Siyag (337 marks)

Aishwarya Kanwar (336 marks)

Dinesh (333.50 marks)

Shallu (332 marks)

Bhoopender Singh (329.50 marks)

Ram Singh Gurjar (329 marks)

The RPSC conducted the preliminary exam on February 2, 2025, followed by the main examination on June 17 and 18, 2025. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission conducted the interview round for the 2024 exam cycle from April 1 to 17, 2026. The interview call letters were uploaded on the official website.