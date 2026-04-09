Rajasthan SI Recruitment 2021: Failed Candidates File Caveat In Supreme Court

The SI Recruitment 2021 case is once again heading towards the Supreme Court, as the dispute over the cancelled recruitment continues to develop. Unsuccessful candidates have filed a caveat petition in the Supreme Court in the matter of cancellation of the recruitment. The caveat has been filed on behalf of petitioners and unsuccessful candidates Kailash Chandra Sharma and Pramod Kumar.

The petitioners have stated in the caveat that if the state government or any selected candidate files an SLP in the Supreme Court against the High Court's decision, they should also be heard, and no interim or final order should be passed without hearing them.

However, no petition has been filed by the state government so far, and the government is still considering the decision of the Rajasthan High Court's division bench. Meanwhile, according to information, selected trainee SIs are planning to approach the Supreme Court against the decision.

On April 4, the division bench of the Rajasthan High Court upheld the decision to cancel the SI Recruitment 2021. Earlier, on August 28, 2025, a single bench of the High Court had ordered the cancellation of the recruitment. After a long hearing, the division bench upheld this decision but set aside the suo motu cognisance taken by the single bench against RPSC members.

The recruitment process began with a notification issued on February 3, 2021. The examination for 859 posts was conducted from September 13 to 15, 2021. Around 7.97 lakh candidates applied, out of which 3.80 lakh appeared in the written exam. A total of 20,359 candidates qualified for the physical test, and 3,291 candidates were selected for the interview.

The final result was declared on June 1, 2023. There were allegations of large-scale irregularities in the conduct of the examination, and the investigation was handed over to the SOG. Names of RPSC members also surfaced in the case, after which it turned into a political issue. RPSC members Ramuram Raika and Babulal Katara were arrested, and the paper leak issue became a major topic during the 2023 Assembly elections.

Later, on August 13, 2024, a petition was filed seeking cancellation of the recruitment exam. After a long hearing, the High Court's single bench cancelled the recruitment on August 28, 2025. This decision was challenged by selected SI candidates before the division bench, which granted an interim stay on September 8.

After this, candidates seeking cancellation of the recruitment approached the Supreme Court. On September 24, the Supreme Court restored the single bench's decision and directed the High Court's division bench to deliver a decision within three months, while also staying the field posting of selected SI candidates.