RPF Recruitment 2024: Registration For 4,660 Sub-Inspector, Constable Posts Begins Tomorrow

RPF Recruitment 2024: Registration process is scheduled to commence on April 15 and conclude on May 14.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced job openings for the positions of sub-inspector and constable in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF). The online application process is scheduled to commence on April 15 and conclude on May 14.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4,660 vacancies, with 4,208 positions reserved for constables and the remaining 452 for sub-inspectors.

RPF Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualifications

Sub-Inspectors: Candidates must possess a graduation degree from a university recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Constables: Candidates must possess a 10th pass or equivalent exam qualification from certificate from a recognised board.

RPF Recruitment 2024: Age Limits

Sub-Inspectors: The age limit ranges between 20 and 28 years.

Constables: Candidates should be aged between 18 and 28 years.

RPF Recruitment 2024: Selection Process:

Online Computer Based Test (CBT): All candidates will undergo an online CBT exam.

Shortlisting: Candidates will be shortlisted based on CBT performance. Selection will be merit-based within each category.

Physical Tests and Document Verification: Shortlisted candidates (except Ex-Servicemen) will have to take Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and undergo Document Verification.

RPF Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

For all candidates (except those mentioned below): Rs 500, with Rs. 400 refundable upon appearing in the CBT, after deducting bank charges.

For SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Female, Minorities, or Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates: Rs 250, with Rs 250 refundable upon appearing in the CBT, after deducting bank charges.

Pay Scale:

Sub-Inspector posts: Initial pay Rs 35,400

Constable: Initial pay Rs 21,700

Candidates interested in applying can find essential details such as important dates, eligibility criteria on the official website at rpf.indianrailways.gov.in.

Check the detailed notification here