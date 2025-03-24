RPF Constable Recruitment 2025: Answer Keys To Be Released Soon, Check Details

RPF Constable Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced that the answer keys, question papers, and recorded responses for the RPF Constable recruitment examination will be released today. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official regional websites of RRBs once they are available. The Computer-Based Test was held from March 2, 2025, to March 18, 2025.

Steps to Check Railway RPF Constable Answer Key 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the RRB RPF Constable exam answer key link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Check the answer key and download it

Step 5: Take a hard copy for future use

According to the official website: "The prescribed fee for raising an objection is Rs 50 plus applicable bank service charges per question. If the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deducting applicable bank charges. The refund will be made to the account from which the candidate made the online payment."

Candidates are advised to submit their objections, if any, by March 29, 2025, at 24:00 Hrs. Any representations received after this deadline will not be considered. The Railway Recruitment Boards' (RRBs) decision on the objections raised will be final and binding, with no further correspondence entertained.