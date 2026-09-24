Rashtriya Military School Exam 2026 On December 13: Registration Open

RMS CET 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the Rashtriya Military School Common Entrance Examination (RMS CET) 2026 on December 13, 2026, for admission to Class 6 and 9 in Rashtriya Military Schools for the academic year 2027-2028. Parents and students must note that the application window is open from September 23 to October 20, 2026 (till 5 pm).

Rashtriya Military Schools are English medium residential public schools run by the Ministry of Defence to impart quality education to the wards of defence personnel and civilians from Classes 6 to 12. According to the official notification, there are five Rashtriya Military Schools:

Chail, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Ajmer, Rajasthan Dholpur, Rajasthan Belgaum, Karnataka Bengaluru, Karnataka

For the 2027-28 academic year, the RMS CET exam will be conducted in a pen and paper based test. As per the official paper pattern announced by the exam body, the question paper will contain multiple choice questions (MCQs).

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Eligibility Rules

For admission to Class 6, candidates should be between 10 to 13 years of age as on March 31, 2027, that is, the student should be born between April 1, 2014 and March 31, 2027.

For Class 11 admissions, candidates should be between 13 to 16 years old (as on March 31, 2027), that is, the applicant must be born between April 1, 2011 and March 31, 2024.

Examination Fee

For General, OBC, OBC (NCL) category students, the examination fee is Rs 1000. Meanwhile, the examination fee for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and wards of Armed forces personnel Killed in Action (KIA) have to pay Rs 750.

It is important to note that a late fee of Rs 500 is applicable to all those application forms submitted after October 20, 2026. The application submission portal along with a late fee will remain open from October 21 to 25, 2026.

Interested and eligible candidates can fill and submit the online application form available at exams.nta.nic.in/rmscet.