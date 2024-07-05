Revised Vacancy List For 18,799 Assistant Loco Pilot Posts Released

The official notification reads: "Candidates are advised to modify their option of chosen RRB and preference of Zonal Railway(s) within the opted RRB if required. The link for modification will be live shortly for a period of 10 days only on the official websites of all the RRBs."
RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Selection Process
Candidates need to qualify through the following five stages to become an Assistant Loco Pilot:
- CBT Stage I
- CBT Stage II
- Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Exam Syllabus
CBT Stage I
The syllabus for CBT 1 includes four subjects:
- General Awareness
- Mathematics
- Mental Ability
- General Science
The exam consists of objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers.
CBT Stage II
The syllabus for CBT 2 is divided into two parts:
Part A: Covers subjects such as Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and Basic Science and Engineering.
Part B: This part is qualifying in nature and includes questions from various trade subjects.
Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)
The CBAT is the third stage of the selection process and tests candidates' cognitive abilities and decision-making skills. To pass this stage, candidates need to score at least 42 marks.
Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official RRB websites for updates and further instructions.