Revised Vacancy List For 18,799 Assistant Loco Pilot Posts Released

RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the revised vacancy list for the recruitment of 18,799 Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) posts in the Indian Railways. This update follows the notice dated July 19, 2024. Candidates can check zone wise vacancies by visiting official websites of particular zones.

The official notification reads: "Candidates are advised to modify their option of chosen RRB and preference of Zonal Railway(s) within the opted RRB if required. The link for modification will be live shortly for a period of 10 days only on the official websites of all the RRBs."

RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

Candidates need to qualify through the following five stages to become an Assistant Loco Pilot:

CBT Stage I

CBT Stage II

Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Exam Syllabus

CBT Stage I

The syllabus for CBT 1 includes four subjects:

General Awareness

Mathematics

Mental Ability

General Science

The exam consists of objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers.

CBT Stage II

The syllabus for CBT 2 is divided into two parts:

Part A: Covers subjects such as Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and Basic Science and Engineering.

Part B: This part is qualifying in nature and includes questions from various trade subjects.

Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)

The CBAT is the third stage of the selection process and tests candidates' cognitive abilities and decision-making skills. To pass this stage, candidates need to score at least 42 marks.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official RRB websites for updates and further instructions.