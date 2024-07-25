Exam Body NTA Releases Revised NEET-UG 2024 Result After Supreme Court Order

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the revised NEET-UG 2024 results and the toppers' list following a Supreme Court directive on Tuesday to withdraw compensatory marks awarded to a select group of students for a Physics question.

Initially, the NTA decided to grant extra marks to certain students who answered incorrectly due to a mistake in their old Class 12 NCERT science textbook. However, on Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled that only one correct answer would be accepted, and no marks would be given for other responses.

A student had previously pointed out that "Question No. 29" in the Physics section had two possible correct answers, when only one was supposed to be correct.

The Supreme Court instructed the director of IIT Delhi to set up a team of three experts and submit a report on the correct answer for the specific Physics question by noon the following day. Based on IIT Delhi's findings, the court later decreed, "For the Physics question on atomic theory, marks will be awarded for only one answer, which is option No. 4."

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier announced that the final results for the NEET UG 2024 would be declared within two days based on the Supreme Court's observations.

The court ruled that only one correct answer out of the four options will be considered valid. As a result, students who had initially scored a perfect 720/720 will lose four marks.

The court also dismissed several petitions seeking the cancellation and retest of the NEET UG 2024 exam. Chief Justice Chandrachud noted that there was no evidence of systemic leaks or other malpractices associated with the exam.

The NTA has been at the centre of political controversy and protests from students over alleged large-scale malpractices, including question paper leaks and impersonation during the test held on May 5.

The NEET UG 2024 results, announced on June 4, attracted attention when 67 candidates were declared as AIR 1. The exam, conducted on May 5, saw participation from 13,31,321 female candidates, 9,96,393 male candidates, and 17 transgender candidates.