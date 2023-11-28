Results Announced For SWAYAM January 2023 Semester Exams, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the January 2023 semester exams of the courses under the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM). The SWAYAM exam was held by the NTA on October 19, 20 and 21, 2023 in six sessions. The exam was held at 102 centres in 77 cities across the country.

Candidates can visit the official website of the NTA to check their results. They will be required to enter their login detail such as email ID to view and download the score cards.

The final score card and certificates will be issued by the National Co-ordinators.

The exam was held for 351 course. Of these, 285 papers were held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and 66 papers were held in Hybrid mode ie CBT and paper pen mode. Nearly 22,714 candidates appeared for the CBT mode while 957 candidates appeared for the hybrid mode exam.

SWAYAM are Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds Courses. The SWAYAM MOOC platform was developed by AICTE in 2016 to facilitate hosting of online courses which could be accessed by anyone, anywhere at any time free of cost. The courses are offered by SWAYAM in the form of video lectures, specially prepared reading material can be downloaded/printed, self-assessment tests through tests and quizzes and an online discussion forum for clearing the doubts.

The initiative has been introduced with an aim to make high-quality teaching and learning resources available to all, including those who have been historically underserved. SWAYAM aims to bridge the digital divide, ensuring that students who have not yet benefited from the digital revolution can participate in the knowledge economy.