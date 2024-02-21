Results Announced For IIT Delhi Recruitment Exam 2023, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi recruitment exam 2023 that were held for the non-teaching posts. The examination was conducted by NTA on November 30, 2023 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

An official notification by NTA read, "The candidates applied online for the non-teaching posts in the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi recruitment exam 2023 are hereby informed that the examination was conducted by National Testing Agency on November 30, 2023 in CBT mode. The result of the shortlisted candidate for the Stage II (Trade Test/ Computer Test/ Skill Test/ Other Test, whichever is applicable) for the following Posts is hereby declared on 20 February 2024."

The NTA has assured that the result of the posts- Assistant Administrative Officer and Administrative Assistant have been prepared with utmost care. However, inadvertently, if any error occurs, the agency reserves the right to rectify the same. The result and candidature of candidates is purely provisional.

IIT Delhi will conduct a Trade Test/ Computer Test/ Skill Test/ Other Test, whichever is applicable of shortlisted candidates for the above-mentioned posts. The institute will soon announce the schedule for the exams.

Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA https://recruitment.nta.nic.in for the latest updates about the examination. They can also contact officials on NTA helpline numbers mentioned on the website.